Dahlmeier claims Individual win for third gold at 2017 Biathlon World Championships

The podium following the women's Individual Event in Hochfilzen (image source: IBU)

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier claimed her third gold at the 2017 Biathlon World Championships, with victory in the 15km Individual race.

Dahlmeier missed one of 20 targets to take victory by 24 seconds from Gabriela Koukalová. The Czech Republic athlete now has the full set of medals at this championships, with this silver accompanying the gold and bronze she has already won in Hochfilzen this week.

Italy's Alexia Runggaldier hit all 20 targets to take bronze in a surprise result ahead of Finland's Mari Laukkanen.

Laukkanen sets early pace before Koukalová takes lead following early miss

With many of the stronger athletes starting towards the back of the 99 racers, it was Mari Laukkanen of Finland who set the pace among the early starters thanks to a fine performance at the range.

Despite playing second-fiddle to Kaisa Makarainen, it was Laukkanen who outperformed her teammate, missing just one target compared to Makarainen's four as her time at the finish became the one to beat.

The earliest of the race favourites to start their race was Sprint gold medallist Koukalová, and after missing one shot at the first prone shoot she was up against it.

Gabriela Koukalová at the range in Hochfilzen (image source: Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

However, the Czech athlete replicated the composure which led her to gold last week, clearing the remainder of the 15 targets to set a new leading time of 41:54.8.

Dahlmeier recovers from early blunder to claim third gold

Just like Koukalová, Dahlmeier made a mistake at the first prone shoot of her race, missing the third shot and putting the pressure on herself to hit the remainder if she was going to take home gold. That is exactly what she did however, and once the 20th target went down a huge smile swept across her face.

The German is unbeaten in the Individual discipline this year, and her superior ski speed came to the fore on a tough terrain which was not getting easier due to her late starting position.

After crossing the line 24 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Dahlmeier continued her record of claiming a medal during every World Championship race she has ever taken part in.

Runggaldier's bronze came thanks to a perfect day at the range, with Avvakumova also hitting 20/20 and finishing down in fifth.

Britain's Amanda Lightfoot produced an excellent performance, finishing in a personal best of 32nd thanks to hitting 19 out of 20 targets.

The men take part in the Individual event on Thursday over 20km, with World Cup leader Martin Fourcade looking for his second gold in Hochfilzen.