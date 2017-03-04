UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 Live Fight Text Commentary

The main card is due to start at around 3am, so make sure you tune in then! Until that time, there is plenty of top quality content on VAVEL.com.

Now, proceedings should run a lot smoothly and hopefully we will see a even better fight than the first bout.

It was clear to see in the first bout; both men showed a lot of respect to one another because they knew their opponent could end the fight quickly.

Knowing that he survived Woodley’s best shots, Thompson is confident he can get the job done this time around, “He threw all his best shots at me and had that deep guillotine choke on me and he still couldn’t finish me off.” Thompson added, “I know I can hit him, and I can hit him with some power. Tyron Woodley hasn’t seen the best Stephen Thompson.”

Thompson survived a guillotine choke and two big right hands and those big right hands are Woodley’s signature shot. The same hand one him the title when he dramatically knocked out ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler.

After the first fight between the two ended in a draw, both men will be looking to produce a commanding victory and put this rivalry to bed.

The main event will follow and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will get another chance at taking Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley’s welterweight title.

If Vannata can secure a win, he will surely break into the top 15 as his record will stand at 10-1.

Teymur is coming off the back of two knockout victories, one over Martin Svensson and the other over Jason Novelli.

‘Groovy’ Lando Vannata will then take on David Teymur in the men’s lightweight division. Coming off the back of a stunning wheel kick victory over John Makdessi at UFC 206, Vannata will be attempting to break into the top 15 of the lightweight division.

‘Suga’ will have to be at his best as Kelly has only lost one fight in his professional MMA career. Unbeaten in his last three, Kelly is coming off the back of a decision victory over Chris Camozzi in November.

Evans is coming off the back of two losses, a decision loss against Ryan Bader and then a knockout loss against top contender Glover Teixeira.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion ‘Suga’ Rashad Evans will then take on Australian Dan Kelly. The fight will take place in the middleweight division and it will be Evans’ first fight under the 185lbs limit.

Calvillo is an undefeated fighter with a record of 3-0. Fighting out of Sacramento, she will be making her UFC debut come fight night and what a night, making it in Las Vegas and on the main card.

Cooper has a professional record of 3-2 so she will be looking to defeat her opponent and kick start he mission to break into the top 15. Cooper is coming off the back of decision victory over Anna Elmose at UFC Fight Night in Belfast.

The next bout will be in the Women’s Strawweight division between Amanda Cooper and Cynthia Calvillo, both fighters are ranked outside the top 15 so both fighters will be relatively unknown.

If Overeem can stay away from that big right hand, he has the tools available to win, but if Hunt lands that right hand once, the contest will be over in a flash.

Overeem currently ranked number three is known to have a weak chin and Hunt has one punch knockout power, so we have an interesting contest on our hands. The pair met back in 2008 at Dream 5, and it was Overeem who won via submission due to an Americana.

Number eight ranked Hunt’s last fight was at UFC 200 against former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar. The Australian lost the fight but the bout was later ruled a no contest after Lesnar failed a drugs test.

Overeem’s last fight was for the title and it was against Stipe Miocic at UFC 203. The Dutchman lost via first round knockout.

The first fight on the main card will be in the men’s heavyweight division between Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt. Overeem, a former UFC title contender will be looking to earn another title shot by defeating the dangerous Hunt.

He was discharged shortly after but the Russian was not cleared to fight by the doctors. So that means Amanda Cooper vs Cynthia Calvillo was moved up to the main card.

Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov vs Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson was supposed to be the co-main event but due the fight was cancelled during the weigh-ins as Nurmagomedov took ill in the early hours of the morning and was taken to hospital.

The T-Mobile Arena will be packed to the rafters as 20,000 fight fans will be watching the much anticipated rematch between the worlds two best welterweights.

The first fight between Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson was set at UFC 205 in New York City, but the rematch will take place in the new home of the UFC.

After the history setting UFC 208 where Germaine de Randamie became the first women’s featherweight champion, we now turn our attention to UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2.