Budapest 2017: Le Clos takes 200m butterfly gold

Chad le Clos on the podium (image source: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

On another evening of the World Aquatics Championships which was dominated by Britain's Adam Peaty, an Italian duo produced excellent finishes to take gold.

In the 800 metre freestyle final, 22-year-old Gabriele Detti surged home over the final three lengths to move from third to first to set a new European Record while claiming his first major gold over this distance.

Earlier in the evening session, Italy's Federica Pellegrini re-claimed the World Championship crown she last held six years ago, after producing a late surge to take victory in the women's 200m freestyle final and ending Katie Ledecky's gold rush.

Meanwhile, in the men's 200m butterfly final, South Africa's Chad le Clos led from start to finish to claim a surprise gold with the Hungarian's and Japanese expected to share the medals.

Federica Pellegrini celebrates winning gold (image source: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Le Clos holds off challengers to take butterfly gold

After defeating Michael Phelps over 200 metres during the 2012 Olympics, Chad le Clos has a history of causing surprises in this discipline.

At the Duna Arena, many were expecting the medals to go elsewhere, but the South African had other ideas.

Le Clos took made a typically fast start, swimming the first 50 metres under world record pace in 24.56seconds to head the race by a comfortable margin. He had done similarly in the semi-final, and with a number of world class athletes waiting to pounce he looked like a sitting duck.

However, le Clos maintained a substantial lead as they turned for the third time and his prospects of landing gold were looking up.

Cseh in pursuit of le Clos (image source: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The Budapest crowd were in full voice upon viewing Laszlo Cseh and Tamas Kenderesi in 2nd and 3rd after 150 metres, and it was the bald-headed Cseh who pressurised le Clos the most.

Swimming one lane inside le Clos, Cseh looked to be gaining on the leader but he failed to make the catch and the 25-year-old from Durban had enough in the tank to claim gold. Cseh claimed silver, with his compatriot Kenderesi finishing fourth behind Japan's Daiya Seto.

American quartet set new record mark in mixed-medley relay after Italian duo claim gold's

Katie Ledecky's hopes of picking up four individual golds at this meet came to an end on day four, after she had to settle for silver in the 200m freestyle.

Gold went to 2008 Olympic champion over this distance, Federica Pellegrini, with the Italian producing a sizzling finish to claim top spot on the podium in 1:54.73.

It was double joy for the Italians later in the evening, when Detti surged past Poland's Wojciech Wojdak and his teammate Gregorio Paltrinieri to take gold in the 800 freestyle, with China's Sun Yang finishing down in fifth.

During the final race of the evening, the United States team of Matt Grevers, Lily King, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel took gold in the mixed 4x100 medley relay. The clocking of 3:38.56 was a new world record, with Australia and Canada joining them on the podium following what was an entertaining race.