Budapest 2017: Britain claim silver in 4x100m medley relay

Photo: Adam Pretty / Getty Images

Great Britain won silver in the men's 4x100 medley relay, repeating their result from last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janiero, on the final evening of the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The quartet of Chris Walker-Hebborn, Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott and James Guy finished second behind the United States, with Russia finishing third.

The British team's medal tally finishes at seven, with four Golds, one silver and two bronze medals over the last eight days, finishing second on the medal table.

Favourites run close

With Guy and Scott already with Friday's relay glory under their belts, double world champion Peaty and Walker-Hebborn joined the mix in the final race of the meet.

The latter had suffered from a virus forcing his withdrawal from individual competition, but had raced earlier in the morning heats.

In just his second swim of the week, Walker-Hebborn looked off his best and left Adam Peaty with work to do from the back.

Peaty however was undaunted and clocked a 56.91 to put Britain in the lead at the half-way mark.

Guy consolidated their position of second place behind double world champion Caeleb Dressel, leaving Scott to anchor the British quartet home. The Briton chased Nathan Adrian down but with too much of a gap, the American team held on for the win, as Scott led his team home ahead of Russia's bronze medallist Vladimir Morozov.

Swede makes amends

Earlier in the evening, American Lily King added a second Gold medal in the women's 50m breaststroke final - again breaking the world record - completing the double from the 100m breaststroke a few days ago.

King was pushed all the way by Yulia Efimova of Russia but edged out her opponent by fingernails to take the win. King's compatriot Katie Meili took the bronze.

In the 50m freestyle, world record holder Sarah Sjöström made amends from her shock defeat in the 100m free to Simone Manuel, pipping Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands to Gold. Manuel was forced to settle for third.

Finally, in the men's 50m backstroke, Camille Lacourt ended a hugely disappointing week for France, taking just the second medal of the Championships for his country.

Lacourt took the Gold comfortably ahead of Japan's Yunya Koga and Matt Grevers of the United States.