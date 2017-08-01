London 2017: A look back to "Super Saturday"

Jessica Ennis celebrates following her Heptathlon win. (Photo: Getty Images / Christopher Morris)

Saturday August 4th 2012 - a day that will live forever in the memory of British sport.

After a slow start to the games the host nation had been gathering medals, and more importantly golds. Sitting in fourth place on the medal table at the start of the day with eight golds, six silver and eight bronze medals, things were looking good for Team GB. This was not a bad showing for a host nation at this point in the games.

Golds begin to pour in for Team GB

The day started at Eton Dorney, on the lake with the rowing. The mens coxless four started things off, followed not long after by the lightweight skulls with Katherine Copeland & Sophie Hoskin, taking the gold medal tally to 10.

Zac Purchase and Mark Hunter looked to be on for making a triple on the lake, unfortunately their lead was overalled in the last few meters, meaning they finished with the silver. Purchase and Hunter were visibly upset at not securing gold immediately after the race.

Next up was the velodrome where Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott (now Kenny) dominated the team pursuit, breaking the world record twice along the way to claiming Team GB's 11th Gold.

The momentum was gathering, Team GB were begining to live up to billing in certain events, the crowds were cheering loudly for every athlete in a GB vest, even if they were unfamiliar with the name.

Moving to the evening and into the athletic stadium itself, Jessica Ennis was leading in the Heptathalon with just the 800 metres to go. All Ennis had to do was finish ahead of Austra Skujytė to secure the gold, she didn't need to win the race.

However, Ennis was going for the glory and on the home straight overtook the athletes in front of her and crossed the line first, giving her the Gold that everyone had already been talking about.

Whilst the crowd had been following Ennis around the events in the stadium, another Brit appeared on the track. A little known (by the majority in the audience certainly) athlete by the name of Greg Rutherford a long jumper.

The section of the stadium nearest to the pit cheered loudly as they saw the Brit introduced, although the noise seemed to put off Rutherford as he ran through his first attempt. He soon followed this up with a distance of 8.21 meters to take the lead, in the fourth round he extended this lead by jumping 8.31 metres.

No other competitor got close to the distance with the silver medalist only managing 8.16 metres. Team GB had their second gold medal of the night, and a totally unexpected one, as the distance Rutherford jumped is the shortest ever to have won the event.

Mo Farah made it a night to remember for British athletics

Still celebrating the two gold medals so far, the crowd were buzzing. The mens 10,000m race was also in full swing, this was the one event that had a Team GB gold nailed on before the event took place, at least that is what everyone in the UK was saying.

Mo Farah was going for gold in this distance event. The crowd knew Farah and shouted his name even before the race began. With his usual tactic of staying out of trouble and near the back until towards the end of the race, Farah was fresh, as he outsprinted his rivals and his training partner to seal a wonderful night for Team GB, and a very special one for British Athletics.

Three gold medals in the space of 45 minutes, five in total on the glorious day, could it get any better? - well as we all know, yes it did, Team GB finished third in the medal table behind USA and China, the best performance of any host nation.