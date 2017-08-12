London 2017: Britain's men take phenomenal 4x100m relay Gold; women claim silver

Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Great Britain's men won a brilliant Gold in the 4x100m relay ahead of the USA, as the British quartet ran the third fastest time in history on the penultimate evening at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Great Britain won their first ever World championship relay title in the event and the first Gold since Athens 2004.

The race was overshadowed in the finale, as Usain Bolt sustained a hamstring injury on his final race on the track at a major finals.

In the women's 4x100m, Great Britain took silver behind the USA, as Daryl Neita led the British quartet home behind World champion Tori Bowie.

Flawless GB Gold

Running an impressive time in Friday's heat, the British men were strong favourites for a medal. Few however gave the quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake any realistic chance against strong US team and Bolt on his final run for Jamaica.

Britain however had other ideas. In a flawless performance, Ujah blasted out from his blocks, handing over to Gemili who himself opened up a sizable lead on the field.

Talbot ran a strong bend and handing over to Mitchell-Blake, was a metre ahead of World champion Justin Gatlin.

With just 100m to run, the Newham sprinter - who finished fourth in the 200m final - held off Christian Coleman in a frantic dash to the line, but held off the 21-year old to take a stunning Gold to the jubilation of the Olympic Stadium.

As the medals were decided, Bolt however, had pulled up on the home straight and had sank to the track with what appeared to be a hamstring problem. It was a sad end to the Jamaican's worlds' who still held hopes of a glorious farewell.

GB women take relay silver

In the women's event, the British quarter of Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina-Asher Smith and Daryl Neita took silver behind the USA who won gold.

After a tight hand-over on the first leg, Asher-Smith put Britain in medal contention off the bend, on the third leg.

After a sloppy changeover between Morolake Akinosun and Tori Bowie of the United States, Neita drew level with World champion Bowie, before the American raced away from the Briton, with Jamaica coming home in third.

Mayer takes dominant Gold

Earlier in the evening, Kevin Mayer of France took Gold in the decathlon after two days of exhaustive competition over 10 events.

The Frenchman, with an almost 200 point advantage coming into the final ran the final three and a half laps of the London Stadium in the 1500m, clocking a time of 4.31.10, finishing with a points tally of 8,768.

Mayer makes the step up on the podium from the Silver he took last summer in Rio, behind the retired Ashton Eaton of Canada. The German duo of Rico Freimuth and Kevin Kaczmarek took the silver and bronze respectively.