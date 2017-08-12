London 2017: Mo Farah signs off track racing with Silver

Pic: Getty Images

Mo Farah took to the track for the last ever time at a World Championship, this was the final 5000m the Brit would run. Unbeaten over the distance since 2006 in the European Championships in Gothenberg the Brit was trying to do the double again, and was expected to win.

The 10k that Farah won earlier in the championships had been a very hard race, and the Brit had fought all the way to win the Gold medal.

​Team work

Farah had a team mate on the track who would try and help him secure the medal, although Andy Buchart would have loved to have secured his own medal, he knew as everyone else did, that this was Farah's last ever track race at a world championship. The Ethiopians were there in numbers, they had three in the race, and they were also going to work together to stop the running streak of the Brit.

Trouble for Mo

The Ethiopians consisted of Muktar Edris, Yomif Kejelcha & Selemon Barega and they had a plan from the start, the race was slow to start with, and Farah sat in his usual position, not too far from the front. No one was taking the race out which suited the Brit well, as a hard 10k would take it's toll if the race was fast. Although several people then decided to have a go from the front, no one got a gap large enough to make it stick. With 600m to go Farah and Buchart hit the front, hoping to run the legs off the Ethiopians who were still as a team.

After the bell and with 250m to go Edris and Kejelcha made their planned move and had a couple of meters lead on the Brit, who was quick to give chase. Normally Farah did not let anyone get a meter let alone a couple of meters ahead on this part of the race. With the American Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo also looking to medal, Farah suddenly found himself boxed in and in a bit of trouble as he was in fourth place.

The Brit however, dug deep, found a gap down the inside and ran for it, unfortunately Edris was just too far ahead as Farah gritted his teeth trying his best to catch up. Farah crossed the line in second place, a situation unfamiliar to him at this distance for years, and appeared to be distraught as he knew he had missed out on first place.

No matter what, Farah is the greatest distance runner of modern times, and the greatest that Britan has had, with four Olympic Gold medals, six World Championship golds and two silvers, there can be no doubt that Farah signs off his track racing with a formidable record that could take some time to be beaten, if at all.