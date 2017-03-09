Album Review: 4:44 by Jay-Z

Shawn Carter delivers his 13th studio album as the long-term staple in a hip/hop world dominated by the younger generation....

Music review: Drake's 'More Life' playlist

Charlie Brown

October's Very Own always manages to split opinion, but after four studio albums it's always interesting to hear what the Canadian-sensation has to say to those doubters....

