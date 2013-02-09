Justin Bieber on Saturday Night Live

Today, we are going to notice the presence of the singer in SNL, where Justin Bieber will have an interview with Jimmy Fallon (ex-SNL). Bieber already has been trending topic in twitter before acting in the program, where his fans have done trend in the social network with the hastag #BieberOnSNL. Is not first time Justin performs in SNL since two years ago, where they were in a fiction class and the teacher was in love with the teen idol Justin Bieber (Jason Deeps) in the performance on 2010. The million of the fans of the singer are maddened by the presence of his idol in the program. Undoubtedly, has achieved already a success.

Also appears a video of a promo, in which SNL collaborates with Justin, Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson. Beliebers are freaked that the show might be canceled due to Nemo, the blizzard or, twitter has comments, until that his hair might get messed up by the high winds and snow. The Biebs tweeted that we should not be fear, he is Canadian after all, and he assured to his followers that show must go on. Good. Now that that's settled, let's talk about what Justin should do on SNL.

A source said that nothing's off-limits for Justin. So! We need a skit making fun of all these weed rumors. Maybe that girl who plays Miley Cyrus (it's the Miley Cyrus show!) could come out. It was a question as approximately 30 beliebers that are formed by the hope to obtain a " ticket of wait ", which is not a guarantee of they enter to the show, but it means that they will occupy the place of some persons who do not use his seat. Producers of SNL decided, before the nearness of the storm, to advance the distribution of the "tickets of wait", which usually is realized until the Saturday morning. This time, they did it yesterday in the night, to avoid the 30 beliebers that were encamping in the NBC, were suffering the devastations of the arrival of the snowstorm in the street.