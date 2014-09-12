Opinion: The future of the Labour party hinges on the Referendum
Cries of “Scotland says NO!” broke with anxiety behind Ed Miliband yesterday, as hundreds of perturbed Labour MPs, past and present, descended upon the city’s of Scotland, sheet white with fear.

Their etiolated skin was not derived from notions of unionism and fear of a broken “Empire”; or even a belief in the cheap, and seemingly Pete Waterman penned, “Better Together” slogan. Rather, it was derived from the expected loss of a huge Labour support base, a loss which could prove diffidence during the general election, pencilled in for May 2015.

With the first five leaders hailing from North of the border, the importance of Scotland in the history of the Labour movement is undeniable. Scotland is considered to be a major part of the Northern heartland of Labour voters, and this is made explicit by Scottish support for the party, even in at its least appealing. Even as a disjointed Labour struggled in the 1980s, the party were, ostensibly, guaranteed over 55% of the Scottish populace’s vote, winning at least twenty more seats than Thatcher’s Conservative party in both the 1983 and 1987 general elections.

Ed Miliband, while pondering the 2015 May general election over a cup of Tieguanyin tea, therefore, will have undoubtedly considered a large number of Scottish constituencies to be guaranteed Labour seats. However, with the “Yes” campaign growing in momentum and confidence, panic has ensued within the party.

Labour’s late rally to prevent the loss of a huge percentage of their polling power has, so far, screamed of desperation. Everything from Ed Miliband’s use of the NHS as an example of what a vote for independence will damage, while standing with Lord Winston, a man once quoted as saying: “Pay £200 to see the doctor so you value the NHS”; to the use of old Labour stalwarts for campaigning, has been viewed as desperate, and rather friable attempts to sway the undecided, in order to keep hold of the Scottish Labour voters.

The reaction from the Scottish populace to Labour’s hollow, and uncoordinated campaigning over the past week, has been telling.