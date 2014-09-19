East Ayrshire vote "No" in Scottish Referendum

East Ayreshire joins the list of constituencies who vote against independence for Scotland.

Despite expected support for the "Yes" campaign, 53% of the East Ayreshire voters have voted in favour of the United Kingdom. 44,442 voters crossed the "No" in the ballot, while the remaining 39,762 voters declared their support for an independent Scotland.

The council area had the estimated average turn out of 84.5% of its registered electorate.

This result is, according to the BBC, seemingly the final blow to the "Yes" campaign, as the "Better Together" campaign looks set to win the the support of the Scottish electorate. Currently, 1,397,077 people have voted "No", while 1,176,952 have voted "Yes".