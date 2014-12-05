Marvel: Benedict Cumberbatch to play Doctor Strange, Ryan Reynolds to "reprise" his role as Deadpool

Recently there had been rumors and speculations for which actors to play popular Marvel characters Deadpool and Doctor Strange, well now the castings have been confirmed. Marvel used their twitter account to announce the news and confirm the rumor that Benedict Cumberbatch would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring Doctor Stange from the comics to the big screen. Cumberbatch was the fan favourite to recieve the role after much specualtion and his proven acting abilities in both Sherlock and the Star Trek: Into Darkness film.

Meanwhile it has now been confirmed by Ryan Reynolds himself that he would "reprise" his role as Deadpool. Reynolds used his twitter to announce the news to mixed feelings by the fans.This is due to Reynold's playing the "Merc with the Mouth" in 2009's X-Men Origins:Wolverine which deviated from the character's insane persona portrayed in the comics, but recent test footage released by 20th Century Fox has Reynolds voice the character in a short CGI clip which got fans very excited and had many hope that he would return to play the character.The footage can be viewed below:

Deadpool is scheduled for release on February 12th 2016 and Doctor Strange is to hit theatres on November 4th 2016.