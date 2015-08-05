Interview : Louisa Wendorff on her upcoming EP, mashups, and her fans

27th of December 2014. That was when things were about to change for Louisa Wendorff, and very quickly.

Louisa had been on the music scene for a while with her EP called “Arrow”, soaring to the No. 2 spot on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart, and consequently gaining her the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s HeatSeekers Chart. Things all changed however when Taylor Swift’s one worded tweet ‘Obsessed’ and a link to her Blank Space/ Style threw her into the media’s spotlight, and at only 20 years of age, it was how she used her new found popularity which would pave the way of her music career. A talented musician, able to play the piano, guitar and the ukulele, it wasn’t long until she had made another mashup, and also recorded new singles for her new EP (dropping this fall).

Here is my exclusive interview with the talented musician herself, Louisa Wendorff:

When did you first find an interest in singing?

"Ever since I can remember, I was dancing around the house singing more than I spoke and was always putting on shows for my family."

Does your unique music ability run in the family?

"More like creativity runs in my family! My sisters and I dance, my mom and one sister paints and my brother plays guitar. My dad can pick up pretty much any instrument and make it sound like he knows what he’s doing."

Could you run me through the process of how you create a hit song all the way to making a music video?

"My writing process starts with an idea which turns into a chord progression then melody line, and finally lyrics. Once I feel like the song is the best it can be, I listen to the track on repeat envisioning ideas for a video and finding a way to make the symbolism of it come to life. Finally I take my big dream of the video and work with my team to turn it into reality."

When Taylor Swift tweeted out your cover and said that she was 'obsessed' with it, what was your initial reaction?

"I honestly didn’t believe it was real. Then I screamed. Haha!"

Do you plan when making your iconic mashups?

"One thing I love doing with mashups is creating something different every time so no, i don’t plan on it."

Being from Nashville, do you look up to Taylor Swift as one of your musical idols?

"I pull inspiration from a multitude of artists and try my hardest to be fully me, not copy someone else. I really do respect Taylor and love the way she stays true to her brand however."

Is there anyone else you consider a musical idol?

"Ella Fitzgerald has alway inspired me the way she spoke the music industry for women and how she was know for have a voice no one could imitate. She was fully her, and fought till the end to stay true to that."

What are your plans now that you have just released your EP?

"I’m releasing my EP in the fall and plan to go on tour after!"

Was the move to LA the correct next step you needed to kick-start your music career?

"I’m moving to LA at the end of August, and believe it will be the best thing for my career."

You have over 250,000 subscribers as of July 2015, how many subscribers do you think you will be on by December?

"I have no idea! Haha!"

How would you describe your music style?

“Indie pop.”

If you could be any musician for a day who would you be and why?

"Ella. She’s a boss!"

Where do see yourself in ten years?

"Touring the world and inspiring cultures everywhere to live with integrity, and follow their hearts :) "

“New normal” is a wonderful song. Crafted by your unique style and perfected by your airy vocals, have you got any exclusive projects you’re working on?

"Thank you! My next single is coming out in August which I’m so stoked about!"

How do you handle mistakes during a performance?

"Pretend like it was supposed to happen and keep going."

How do you balance your music with other commitments, family, relationships etc?

"My calendar. Without it, I’d be a hot mess!"

How many instruments do you play and how long did it take to learn how to play them?

"Guitar, piano, and ukelele! I’m still learning all three but have been playing them all for about 5 years"

What advice would you give to beginners in the music industry?

"Go into any audition or meeting believing that they are looking for you, and if they reject you, like most will, remind yourself that they just don’t know they are looking for you yet, and keep going."

You are very interactive with your fans, what would you like to say to the ones reading this article?

"I love interacting with my fans! I would not be where I am without them. I love you guys, am so incredibly thankful for all of you and want to be a part of your success in pursuing your dreams!"

Thanks to Louisa Wendorff for allowing us to interview her, you can buy her new song ‘New Normal’ on iTunes and pre-order her new EP with the links below!

http://t.co/f9E6tHH6nI

http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/louisawendorff

Follow her Social Networks too!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/louisawendorffmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/louisawendorff

Instagram : https://instagram.com/louisawendorff/