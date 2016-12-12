Album review: Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino

In November, Donald Glover - known in the music world as Childish Gambino - unexpectedly released the lead single from his upcoming album Awaken, My Love! - 'Me and Your Mama'.

"Let me into your heart!" screams Glover, whilst backing vocals are emphasising, guitar riffs cranking and the pounding drums - a cherry on top. 

Fans of his previous work could be excused for asking 'is this the same Gambino that made 'Bonfire'.

Ever changing style

Glover's music has always been evolving; his first release, Camp (2011) opens up with him rapping towards his audience over soulful tones, á la Kanye West on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010).

Each song on Camp is sonically different from the last, but with an overall braggadocious feel within the lines. The album really reaches its peak with the hard-hitting Heartbeat and its dirty-but-contagious instrumental. 

Because the Internet (2013), Glover's sophomore album, featured fewer bars, focusing more on the beautiful production. Songs flow into one another, even having its own screenplay; there is the sense that Gambino wanted to create more of an art form. The music video for hit single 3005 also gives rise to this idea.