The beauty behind Frank Ocean's 'Chanel'

As if we're in the summer of 2016 again, Frank Ocean's reflective tone and beautifully-spacious instrumentals on 2017's 'Chanel' take us back to closing track 'Futura Free' off of the hotly-anticipated Blonde

Except, with his second studio album Ocean explored his own bisexuality across the board of 60 minutes, rarely defining the characteristics that mould his persuasions.

He uses subtle links to both sides of the man he's proudly become - for example using both gender versions of the word blonde/blond, making the album split perfectly in two on 'Nights' and just simply through thoughtful lyrics.

Chanel depicts this in every way you'd expect from an Ocean track; on-point descriptive metaphors layered over quick-quips about sexual-intercourse set the foundations masterfully.

Blonde showed us clearly that Ocean himself adores both sides of the spectrum -- Chanel explains why and expands on it, like a conclusion to his essay of life over the past four years. 

Even going on to brag about the success of showing emotion as he did with Blonde, with the outro acting basically as a detailing of personal wealth - "my pockets snug". Perhaps money is a new love for Ocean?

A question for a later time, what remains when listening to this out-of-the-blue single is a feeling that this is an artist that isn't uncomfortable with talking about himself. Not that Ocean has ever been; even on his magnificent mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra you can feel the personal struggles through drug metaphors on 'Novacane'. 