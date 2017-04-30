Album Review: DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Compton's self-proclaimed best rapper alive is back just two years after his critically-acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly, this time Kendrick Lamar is blessing us with DAMN.

For his fourth studio album Duckworth Lamar throws most of the funk and jazz that dominated a good portion of his previous album - or even going back to the mixtape days. Instead DAMN. has a more assertive but fierce sound. 

Fashionably shock-worthy, 'The Heart Part IV' stamped Lamar's authority on the rap game, whilst simultaneously breathing life into hype of a new album: "Y'all got 'til April the 7th to get y'all s**t together".

Not only did T.D.E's star-man create a buzz for a fresh and more-forthright sound with the loud and proud hit-single 'HUMBLE.', on release many were eager to believe that a 'NATION.' entitled project was going to accompany DAMN. - that hope was dashed after last Sunday came and went.

Even the track-listing provided a shock in the form of U2, while Rihanna also seems to have switched sides from the land of Drake collaborations. 

DAMN's album cover is simple yet affective; red bricks encase a depressed but raging Lamar and basic red font pops but offers up little in style - all of which could be easily linked to Kendrick's state and production on this project.

Kendrick's Ruthless Ways

We begin DAMN. with questions on 'BLOOD.': "Is it wickedness? is it weakness?" - this theme travels on throughout the album and defines each opposing ideal that Lamar fronts. For example 'PRIDE.' and 'HUMBLE', 'LOVE.' and 'LUST.' - we're supposed to question whether Kendrick is living wickedly, or in fear and weakness.

Lamar tells of a blind woman whose past convictions and wickedness have left her weak, vulnerable, but still not able to find the light as she fires for him.

Perhaps a metaphor for gun violence - which is talked about on 'FEAR.' - since people who cannot see past their own blinded ways will shoot anyone if it'll protect them, even innocent people trying to help. 

But mostly, this resembles Lamar's ongoing battle with finding faith, first introduced to us on Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2013) through the lengthy 'Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst'. 

He further expanded on the concept of his faith and how the devil's temptation has plagued his rise to fame on TPAB, especially with 'How Much a Dollar Cost' - learning the true value of humbleness as his selfishness and Lucy/Lucifer pulls him away from the light of God. 

With BLOOD. we're hit straight away with the religious battle that exists in Lamar's psyche; his previous two albums used the latter half to dive deep into the mental struggle of finding faith. Not to say that this doesn't happen again on 'GOD.'.

A sample from FOX is so perfectly placed and paves the way for a wicked and aggressive left-hook on 'DNA.'. In an attempt to promote positivity with 'Alright', reporters instead chose to take one line from the song and shoot Lamar down for it. It's as if they're blind to the bigger picture and fire at a man willing to help the good cause - rings a bell.

Practically speaking, it's not possible to paint a better picture of second-track DNA. any better than Lamar does with the music video for it with Don Cheadle:  