33 lyrics by Coldplay that made the world fall in love with the band

E.Y.Harburg once wrote: “Words make you think thoughts, music makes you feel a feeling, but a song makes you feel a thought”.

That's what the British band Coldplay accomplish with every song they write. Because the songs are melody and lyrics, one without the other doesn't work.

Coldplay is music, the melody and the lyrics. The perfect combination to create songs you'll always remember. And the reality is that even if you don't like Coldplay, nobody can deny they have incredible lyrics that will survive in time.

For this article, we've decided to focus on the lyrics of their songs. We have chosen 33 phrases from their tracks. The ones we like the most, the ones that made us and half of the world fall for them. The ones that helped them fill stadiums every night.

They are not placed in any specific order, just all of them mean something, or might make you think of someone. And if any reader wants to add more lyrics, they will be more than welcome in the comments at the end!