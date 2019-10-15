Lewis Capaldi will be playing in Cologne the 26th of October

Lewis Capaldi, who became world famous with his hit "Someone You Loved", has been touring and promoting his debut album, "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent", all around the world. The Scottish singer and songwriter has just finished his tour around the United States and is about to start the European leg that is scheduled to have eighteen dates between October and November this year.

Official poster of Lewis Capaldi's Tour 2019

The tour includes one stop in the German city of Cologne, the 26th of October at the Essigfabrik. The tickets all sold out very quickly, practically from the moment they went on sale.

"Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent" was released the 17th of May 2019 and has already obtained the platinium certification in the UK. In addition, the album became number one in the charts of Ireland, Scotland and the United Kingdom, where it has also managed to become the best-selling album of the year. Within a week of its release, it was gold certified in the UK, making it the best-selling debut album by a British artist in more than eight years. The LP includes the singles "Grace", "Someone You Loved", "Hold Me While You Wait" and "Bruises".

Moreover, Lewis Capaldi has just released a new EP, called "Bruises", that compiles four different versions of his single: the original song, a live orchestra version, an acoustic guitar version and a Steve Void remix.

For everyone who hasn't been able to get tickets for the forthcoming concert in Cologne, Capaldi has scheduled a second leg for the European tour for February 2020 and it will stop again in Cologne at the Palladium on February 4th. The tickets are already on sale through www.ticketmaster.de and the price is 42.05€. He will also be playing in other seven European cities: