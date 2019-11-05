Little Mix' huge success in the UK

The English girlband has just performed their first three nights at the London O2 Arena, and now they are heading to Birmingham. Moreover, they are about to launch their clothes collection with Pretty Little Thing and they are also planning a talent show to find the next big girl band. Little Mix, is literally everywhere.

Leigh Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson have been ruling the UK music industry since the minute they were set together to create Little Mix, nearly a decade ago. They first became the best girl band to ever be on The X-Factor, which led them to be the first-ever group to win the talent show. Once they left the TV program they went on to become the biggest girl band that the British music industry had launched since the Spice Girls.

Earlier this year Little Mix started touring their fifth album. The tour was named after the album: LM5 Tour. During its first leg, the group travelled all around Europe. Now, they are on the second leg, touring all over the UK and Ireland. They have nearly sold out all their concerts in the islands, showing they are the queens of British pop music.

As said before, the band has just performed three sold-out concerts at O2 Arena in London, but those won’t be the only concerts in the English capital. Later this month, they will be back in London for two more sold-out shows. That makes a total of five concerts in the O2 Arena, nearly tying with that six shows One Direction did back in 2015. Since the early days, both bands have been compared, because they were created the same way, in two consecutive X-Factor seasons.

But Little Mix is not only about music and a huge success. Little Mix is also empowerment, female and LGBTQ+ empowerment. We can see that in their lyrics, their music videos and in their day-to-day life. We could see it in Jessy’s documentary about self-acceptance or in Jade’s participation in the first British season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.