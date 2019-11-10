Greg Holden returns with a new single: "Honest"

Greg Holden is back and he returns with new music, a song called "Honest", which he said is not part of any album or EP. It is just a song that he has been sitting on for a while and he thought it was the right one to release at this moment. The song was written by himself along with AG and Garrison Starr and recorded in Los Angeles, California.

The Scot told us in an interview, back in November 2016, how important it was for him that his songs had a meaning, and "Honest" has followed the same idea. He shows us what is going through his head and how he wants to be totally honest about what he thinks and how he wants to do things.

"Honest feels like the most vulnerable song I’ve thrown out there into the world," Greg wrote on his official Facebook page to announce the release of the single. He also took the opportunity to thank all his followers: "TThank you for always being the most open and accepting supporters a guy could ask for".

The singer-songwriter was born in Scotland and raised in England. He began his musical career by publishing videos with his music on YouTube. In 2009 he released his first studio album, "A World in Edgeways", took the big step of moving to try his luck in New York City and in 2011 he released his second album, "I Don't Believe You". In 2014 his efforts proved successful and he obtained his first contract with a multinational record label, Warner Music Records and in 2015 released his third album, "Chase The Sun", the first produced by a major label.

However, things did not turn out as everyone expected and the album was not the great success it promised in terms of sales and Warner Music Records decided to drop the project, leaving Greg Holden without funding for his fourth album on which he had already started working with producer Butch Walker. Instead of giving up Greg decided to follow the DIY philosophy ("Do It Yourself") and with the help of other singer-songwriters in March 2019 he released his fourth studio album, "World War Me".

After the promotion and some live concerts in the United States and Europe the singer and songwriter sent a message through his official instagram account stating that he needed a break from music and social networks:

But that was not the end of the story, four months later Greg Holden decided to get in touch with his fans again through social media and he did it the best way any singer and songwriter can do it: by bringing out some new music.

And now that Greg Holden is back, we hope he is here to stay.

Lyrics of "Honest":

Don't wanna play the game anymore

I mean, I do but not in the way that I did before

I am not the same person I was then

and I don't know how to fit in to this box

I'm too old to be young but too young to be old

But I still got stories that need to be told

although I wanna be honest

I wanna be honest

Tell the truth in my own way, it's hard to hear, hard to say

But I just wanna be honest

Maybe my dream isn't my dream anymore

and that's a hard pill to shallow

I put my life around this identity and I don't know who I am without it

I am to close to give up but to far to keep going

I am not trying to be bitter I swear

I just wanna be honest

I wanna be honest

Don't wanna hide myself away just becase it's hard to say

I wanna be honest

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

I wanna be greatful for the things I've got

But don't wanna be known for something I'm not

Don't wanna sell my name

Don't wanna play this game, no

I just wanna be honest

I wanna be honest

I wanna be honest

I wanna be honest

I wanna be honest

Tell the truth in my own way, it's hard to hear hard to say

But I just wanna be honest

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away

It's slipping, oh, it's slipping away