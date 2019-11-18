Little Mix: final shows at the O2 Arena

Within only a few days, Little Mix is coming back to London for their second set of concerts at the O2 Arena. The first show is taking place on Thursday, 21st of November, and it is about to be sold out. The second show is on the 22nd, the day after, and there are very few tickets left on sale. Both shows are included in the LM5 Tour, which has already been all around Europe and right now is going around the UK and Ireland.

During the last decade, the British group has proved to be one of the most successful acts when it comes to live shows. The girls can sing, dance plus they get involved in the whole production of their concerts, including fashion or stage design.

LM5 Tour is set to be one off the biggest 2019 tours in the United Kingdom and all around Europe, after selling out nearly all dates. The concerts deserve this huge success, as they are a very well-produced show, where not only music takes part.

The setlist of LM5 Tour includes songs from the album LM5, but you can also watch how the girl-band perform their biggest hits, such as "Black Magic", "Secret Love Song" and "Wings". On the first set of O2 Arena concerts some guest stars, like Stormzy, showed up to perform with Little Mix. The fans going to the concerts of the 21st and 22nd of November can also expect some guest stars to show up to perform with the British girl band.

The 22nd of November Little Mix will perform their fifth and last show of the year London's O2 Arena. This concert will mean the end of the UK and Ireland leg of the tour for Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall and it will be special for sure. There are still a few tickets available for this last concert and you can purchase them through Litte Mix’ official site.