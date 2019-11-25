Rosalía: the voice of the next decade

We are just one month and a few days away to the end the year and the decade. All the music press from all over the world have been ranking the best albums and artist of the teenies (2010-2019). There are lots of artist being named but there is one that stands out: Rosalía.

Rosalía is, probably, the biggest artist that the Spanish music industry has launched since Alejandro Sanz and David Bisbal. Moreover, she has achieved a worldwide success in an only two years career which most of Spanish artists’ can only dream of. "El Mal Querer", her second studio album, has been considered one of the best albums of the decade by important international portals and magazines such as Billboard, Pitchfork or Genius.

Along with Billie Eilish, Rosalía is set to be one of the most important artists of the next decade. But what is that makes her so special and unique? Why is she the biggest female singer that Spain has ever launched? It is all about her show and how she performs. She is the first Spanish female singer that can face off artists like Rihanna, Lady Gaga or Katy Perry. She is a true pop diva.

And, of course, it is her unique style of music that has set her to achieve this milestone. In "El Mal Querer", all the different influences the Spaniard has can be perfectly noticed. Rosalía’s background includes professional studies of flamenco, but also classic pop and urban music. Furthermore, it is the mix of urban music and flamenco what has pushed Rosalía to the international market.

Her performances on multiple international award shows and festivals, have proved Rosalía to be one of the most versatile artists of the ongoing generation. Which is what makes her stand out of the rest of Spanish singers, who aren’t as versatile as her. With her sold-out concerts of Paris, London, Barcelona and Madrid, Rosalía will finish one of the most awarded eras of a Spanish singer. She has won a total of two MTV VMA’s, seven Latin Grammy’s and one MTV EMA in just one year. Plus she just obtained two nominations for the 2020 Grammys, becoming the first Spanish singer to enter the competition to become the best new artist of the year.

Right now, the future looks brighter than ever for Rosalía, who has confessed her accounts became overdrawn while creating "El Mal Querer". Her newest single, "A Palé", has already more than six million streams in Spotify and the music video has more than 15 million views in YouTube. A Palé could give the audience some hints of how Rosalía’s next era is going to sound and look like.