Alonso bags Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari had shown their quick pace during the whole weekend but did not get the pole position on Saturday. Even though, Alonso gave a faultless performance and triumphed in China. His teammate, Felipe Massa, only managed to be sixth, forty seconds away from the Spaniard. Daniel Ricciardo made a great race and got his Toro Rosso seventh right behind the Brazilian. Mark Webber got his car pulled off the track again due to a problem with the right rear tyre which was badly fitted and got out of place.

Bad start for Kimi

The Finn saw how Alonso and Massa got him past due to lack of traction. Ferrari’s drivers were then stalking Hamilton. The Brit tried to push away but could not manage to maintain the lead and both Alonso and Massa overtook him at the same time on the fifth lap. Button kept Vettel behind him and Webber boxed on the second lap in order to get rid of the soft tyres. So did the leaders later, Hamilton and Rosberg on the fifth lap, Alonso and Räikkönen on the sixth and Massa on the seventh. That left Hulkenberg leading the race, followed by Vettel and Button. After the pit stops, Alonso was sixth, ahead of Kimi, Lewis and Massa. That is when the Spaniard started overtaking every single driver he found on his way to the first place.

Hulkenberg and Vettel stopped on 14th lap. The three-time champion overtook Nico at the pit lane due to a delay in Sauber’s pit stop. By then, Button and Perez, yet to stop, were leading the race but Alonso caught them and got past both Mclaren’s drivers. Hamilton was fourth by then, being chased by Räikkönen while Massa was followed by Vettel. Meanwhile, Webber crashed with Vergne and had to pit since the Australian got his front wing damaged. After the pit stop, Mark Webber was forced to abandon when his right rear wheel fell off.

Alonso led the way

By 23th lap, the Spaniard boxed again which left Vettel leading followed by Hulkenberg but it did not last too much. Alonso’s pace was overwhelming and soon he overtook both Sebastian and Nico to be first. On the 31th lap, Hamilton and Räikkönnen got second and third after Vettel and Hulkenberg pit stops. The Finn had collided with Perez and got his front partially damaged but could managed to finish. After final stop, Kimi got Lewis past and was second behind Fernando who seemed to be unbeatable. The Finn and the Brit battled to follow Button and Vettel. When Jenson and Sebastian stopped for the last pit, both Räikkönnen and Hamilton moved ahead of them. However, the German set up soft tyres and started to chase the podium. There were just five laps remaining but Vettel was lapping three seconds faster than Räikkönnen and Hamilton. The Finn had no choice of reaching the Spaniard but he had to keep the gap with the Brit and the German. Lewis was about to be reached by Sebastian but could manage to maintain the distance during the last lap. Eventually, the Red Bull’s driver finished fourth behind winner Alonso, runner-up Räikkönnen and the third-placed Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso won his 31st career triumph

The Spaniard is back for the title chase after having crashed out last race in Malaysia. In addition, Alonso matches Nigel Mansell as the fourth career triumphs driver in history. Nonetheless, Vettel still leads the championship with 52 points from Räikkönnen on 49, Alonso on 43 and Hamilton on 40. In the constructor’s stakes, Red Bull have 78, Ferrari 73 and Lotus 60.

The stewards investigated several drivers for possible use of DRS under yellow flags but decided not to issue further actions. Next race will be Bahrain Grand Prix (19th, 20th and 21th of April).

Chinese Grand Prix result