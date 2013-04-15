Grid penalties for Webber and Gutierrez

The Australian will drop three places on the grid due to the collision with Toro Rosso’s Eric Vergne. Webber sees how his weekend has been even worse than he thought. Red Bull’s driver explained the incident. “I was coming from a reasonable distance behind, Vergne was really wide, but when we came closer to the apex he wanted to hit it, which he is entitled to do, but by then I was committed to the inside and the accident happened”, said the Australian.

The French commented afterwards that he was not aware of Webber. “Certainly, I did not even know he was there. Unfortunately, the impact put me into a spin and the incident damaged my floor which made me lose a lot of downforce”, said Vergne.

Gutierrez admitted his mistake and apologized for the incident. “I approached the corner too fast. I was braking at the same place where I usually do, however, did not anticipate the loss of downforce and the amount of speed I had. I tried my best to stop but did not succeed. It was definitely my fault, and I apologize to Adrian and his team”, said the Mexican. Gutierrez will be demoted five positions on the Bahrain grid.