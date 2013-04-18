Bahrain Grand Prix Preview

There is no time for reflexion nor improvement. Formula One is ongoing and next race is just about to come. The Bahrain Grand Prix has never been easy for drivers and teams because of the enormous amount of sand and dust that covered the whole track. In addition, the controversy over the GP celebration which obliged FIA to cancel it in 2011 do not make things any easier.

A piece of history

The circuit was designed as many others by German Hermman Tilke. Bahrain track was a project initiated by the Crown Prince, Al Khalifa and hosted its first F1’s race in 2004. Since then Formula One Championship has celebrated the race every single year except in 2011. In 2007 the circuit became the first Grand Prix circuit to be awarded the distinguished FIA Institute Centre of Excellence award, given for an excellent, safety, medical facilities and high standards of technology required to maintain these. The ‘black spot’ was 2011 when due to civil unrest in the country the race had to be rescheduled and finally cancelled.

The first winner was Michael Schumacher who holds also the fastest lap record (1:30.252) set in 2004. Fernando Alonso is the driver who has triumphed more times in this circuit (three times).

The track

The Formula One’s circuit is 3363 miles (5412 km) and has 15 turns. Drivers will have to complete 57 laps. The DRS zone is on the pit straight so turn 1 becomes the prime overtaking zone. This first turn requires all drivers’ skills because they must brake 100 metres before and the strong wind does not make it any easier. Even though, the width of the track on this turn gives drivers a great opportunity for getting a rival past. Gaining a good exit from turns 2 and 3 can provide a great chance of overtaking before turn 4. Turns 9 and 10 are very challenging because they are two blind left-handers where drivers must brake, downshift and turn simultaneously. Eventually, the turn 15 requires an early braking in order to get a high speed on the main straight.

The circuit possesses a unique problem. Placed in the middle of the desert, sand could blow onto the circuit which would be very dangerous. Nonetheless, organizers spray and adhesive on the sand around the track which does not allow it to disrupt the race.

Sebastian Vettel

The German arrives to this Grand Prix leading the Championship on 52 points. After having won in Malaysia and got back in in China to be fourth, Vettel is looking for increasing the points’ distance from his rivals. Red Bull hopes the tyres to last longer so they do not have to worry about degradation unlike last Grand Prix. Pirelli has announced medium and hard sets for Bahrain so it could help out Red Bull drivers. However, the German is worried about Ferrari’s pace in China because the gap was noticeable.

Kimi Räikkönen

The Finn has started this season being considered a serious candidate for the final title hunt. Lotus ability for preserving the tyres together with Kimi’s driving make them both favourites for winning the first races as they did in the opening Australia Grand Prix. Two podiums in three races place the Finn runner-up of the Championship just three points from Sebastian.

Fernando Alonso

The Spaniard has been one of the strongest candidates for the Championship due to his pace in Australia and China despite he crashed out in Malaysia. The authority Ferrari and Alonso showed the last Grand Prix make them both favourites for winning in Bahrain. The Spaniard needs to cut points from the leaders, though he is just nine point away from Vettel. It seems that Ferrari has learnt from the past and has given Fernando a competitive car from the beginning of the season.

Lewis Hamilton

The Brit is back on the first positions. Hamilton was not supposed to fight for poles and triumphs from the beginning but after having got the pole in China, he has showed that he cannot perhaps opt for triumphs but for poles and podiums. Lewis has demonstrated that Mercedes was right hiring the Brit and that McLaren let him go very easily. Let’s see if Hamilton can go further and start racing for victories.

Felipe Massa

The Brazilian has started the year pushing. After having finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the first three races. Massa is doing what has been required since Alonso arrived to Ferrari, helping the Spaniard and getting the highest amount of points for the team. Though the Brazilian fight for beating his teammate, Felipe knows that it would be such a great challenge and probably he accepts his role in the team.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2012

Sebastian Vettel started from pole position and ruled the race with an iron fist to the end. Räikkönen, who began eleventh, got back in to be second after having even fought with the German for the triumph. Kimi’s teammate Romain Grosjean finished third getting the first podium of his career. Alonso, Hamilton and Massa were seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. Vettel became the fourth winner of the season after four races and took the lead in the Championship from Hamilton.