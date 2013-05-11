Rosberg snatches Spain GP pole position

Mercedes have, surprisingly, won pole position for this weekend's Spanish GP. The German team managed to win its third pole position in a row after China and Bahrain, as their car proved to be significantly faster than its rivals once again. Alonso could only lap to be fifth after a complicated last sector, whilst Lotus' Kimi Räikkönen lapped fourth.

Q1

Hamilton's quick start proved that Mercedes could be challengers for pole position as the Brit set the fastest in the first session, followed by his team mate Nico Rosberg. Kimi and Fernando were fourth and fifth on the hard tyres, and medium tyres were used by Nico and Sebastian, in the two respective positions ahead of them.

Williams were supposed to climb up some positions after having brought new settings for their cars, but they failed to do so. Last year's winner Pastor Maldonado, and his team mate Valtteri Bottas, were knocked out in Q1. Van der Garde raised as the fastest driver of Caterham and Marussia.

Q1 knocked out: Botttas, Maldonado, Van der Garde, Biachi, Chilton and Pic.

Q2

Alonso set the pace as the fastest on medium tyres, followed by Räikkönen who was just 0.030s adrift. Vettel was in third position, until Hamilton, who was about to be out of Q3, stopped the clock 0.6s faster than Ferrari Fernando Alonso.

McLaren knew they were going to suffer during Q3, and they did. Perez got his car into the first ten places, but his team mate Jenson Button did not. It was a rather embarrassing situation for the Brit, who was 14th almost 0.7s away from the Mexican. Toro Rosso were about to go through but Di Resta first and Perez after left Vergne and Ricciardo out of the last session.

Q2 knocked out: Ricciardo, Vergne, Sutil, Button, Hulkenberg and Guttierrez.

Q3

Rosberg set the fastest lap on 1:20.824, and together with two Ferrari drivers and two Lots drivers, he was able to do two runs. Sebastian Vettel was not able to crack down the 1:21 as he finsihed in third, after Hamilton’s sole attempt got the Brit second on the grid. The German was even capable of lapping faster and set the pole on 1:20.718. Mercedes were unbeatable as both Kimi and Fernando did not manage to be even close to the German team times.

Pole position lap

Spain GP grid