Rosberg snatches Spain GP pole position
Nico Rosberg (Picture: bbcimg.co.uk)

Mercedes have, surprisingly, won pole position for this weekend's Spanish GP. The German team managed to win its third pole position in a row after China and Bahrain, as their car proved to be significantly faster than its rivals once again. Alonso could only lap to be fifth after a complicated last sector, whilst Lotus' Kimi Räikkönen lapped fourth.

Q1

Hamilton's quick start proved that Mercedes could be challengers for pole position as the Brit set the fastest in the first session, followed by his team mate Nico Rosberg. Kimi and Fernando were fourth and fifth on the hard tyres, and medium tyres were used by Nico and Sebastian, in the two respective positions ahead of them.

Williams were supposed to climb up some positions after having brought new settings for their cars, but they failed to do so. Last year's winner Pastor Maldonado, and his team mate Valtteri Bottas, were knocked out in Q1. Van der Garde raised as the fastest driver of Caterham and Marussia.

Q1 knocked out: Botttas, Maldonado, Van der Garde, Biachi, Chilton and Pic.

Q2

Alonso set the pace as the fastest on medium tyres, followed by Räikkönen who was just 0.030s adrift. Vettel was in third position, until Hamilton, who was about to be out of Q3, stopped the clock 0.6s faster than Ferrari Fernando Alonso.

McLaren knew they were going to suffer during Q3, and they did. Perez got his car into the first ten places, but his team mate Jenson Button did not. It was a rather embarrassing situation for the Brit, who was 14th almost 0.7s away from the Mexican. Toro Rosso were about to go through but Di Resta first and Perez after left Vergne and Ricciardo out of the last session.

Q2 knocked out: Ricciardo, Vergne, Sutil, Button, Hulkenberg and Guttierrez.

Q3

Rosberg set the fastest lap on 1:20.824, and together with two Ferrari drivers and two Lots drivers, he was able to do two runs. Sebastian Vettel was not able to crack down the 1:21 as he finsihed in third, after Hamilton’s sole attempt got the Brit second on the grid. The German was even capable of lapping faster and set the pole on 1:20.718. Mercedes were unbeatable as both Kimi and Fernando did not manage to be even close to the German team times.

Pole position lap

Spain GP grid

POS

DRIVER

TEAM

COUNTRY

TIME

1

Nico Rosberg

Mercedes

Germany

1:20.718

2

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

United Kingdom

1:20.972

3

Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull

Germany

1:21.054

4

Kimi Raikkonen

Lotus Renault

Finland

1:21.177

5

Fernando Alonso

Ferrari

Spain

1:21.218

6

Felipe Massa

Ferrari

Brazil

1:21.219

7

Romain Grosjean

Lotus Renault

France

1:21.308

8

Mark Webber

Red Bull

Australia

1:21.570

9

Sergio Pérez

McLaren

Mexico

1:22.069

10

Paul di Resta

Force India

United Kingdom

1:22.233

11

Daniel Ricciard

Toro Rosso

Australia

1:22.127

12

Jean-Eric Vergne

Toro Rosso

France

1:22.166

13

Adrian Sutil

Force India

Germany

1:22.246

14

Jenson Button

McLaren

United Kingdom

1:22.355

15

Niko Hulkenberg

Sauber

Germany

1:22.389

16

Esteban Gutiérrez

Sauber

Mexico

1:22.793

17

Valtteri Bottas

Williams

Finland

1:23.260

18

Pastor Maldonado

Williams

Venezuela

1:23.318

19

Giedo van der Garde

Caterham

Netherlands

1:24.661

20

Jules Bianchi

Marussia

Italy

1:24.713
