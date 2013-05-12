Alonso wins Spain GP

Similar to previous races this season, Sunday was completely different from Saturday. It is well known that Mercedes’ cars are the fastest when concerning qualifying, but that advantage seems to vanish when racing. Lotus, Ferrari and Red Bull have been proven to be the quickest Sunday cars once again this weekend. This time, Kimi and Fernando competed for the victory, with the Spaniard coming out on top.

Hamilton got past easily at the beginning

The Brit comfortably overtook his team mate Nico Rosberg, but before turn one, Vettel and Alonso got past before the first sector even finished. Rosberg managed to keep the lead with Vettel and Alonso stalking at him. Massa made a great start and pulled his Ferrari to be sixth after having started ninth.

Hamilton was lapping quite slowly due to his tyres’ degradation, so both Räikkönen and Massa overtook the Mercedes effortless. Mark Webber was the first to pit on lap 7. After the Australian, all the other drivers made their way through the pit lane where Alonso took advantage and got championship leader Sebastian Vettel past. Mercedes Nico Rosberg was still in the lead, but the Spaniard overtook him in the next lap due to the fact that the German was on new tyres and had a lack of grip.

Räikkönen became a real contender

Alonso led the race smoothly watching out for Sebastian and Kimi. The Finn made a different strategy and was supposed to box three times, instead of fourth as the others. Vettel could not manage to keep the leaders pace and got overtaken by Massa and Räikkönen. After Alonso and Massa third pit stop, the Finn led the race keeping his tyres brilliantly.

The Spaniard had to overtake Kimi at the track if he wanted to settle the victory. Alonso, who was on new tyres, pulled his car to pass the Finn at the main straight easily. Räikkönen knew Ferrari Fernando Alonso looked unbeatable and had to settle for the runner-up, watching out for Felipe Massa, since Sebastian Vettel was not able to keep the pace. The Brazilian was third, 12 seconds away from the Finn with 10 laps to go which seemed a gap quite hard to regain.

Eventually, neither Alonso nor Räikkönen had problems to keep their gaps. Rosberg managed to be sixth after having kept Di Resta right behind him. The other Mercedes Lewis Hamilton finished in a disappointing 12th place after having started on the first row. Button and Perez did respect each other and did not have a fight as they did in Bahrain. Daniel Ricciardo snatched the last point finishing tenth.

Sebastian Vettel keeps the leadership though Räikkönen is just four points away from the German. Alonso cut 13 points and is back in the title chase since the Spaniard is just 17 points away. Ferrari seems to have the best car on Sundays followed by Lotus. Red Bull will have to improve if they want to keep the lead in both the drivers and constructors championships.