Vettel rules in Canada

Ferrari had shown their good pace during the practices, but they could not manage to get such a good performance on Saturday, and Alonso finished in a disappointing sixth position. Felipe Massa crashed again during Q2 and had to start from the 16th place at the grid. Surprisingly, Sebastian Vettel who had not felt comfortable with the car, pulled his Red Bull to the pole position easily, followed by Lewis Hamilton. Valteri Bottas surprised every one, slipping his Williams into the third position. Rosberg and Webber were fourth and fifth.
Pole position lap
Vettel fled away quickly
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel, set a quick pace earlier in the race. After the first lap, the German had already more than two seconds of advantage which meant that he did not have to worry about Lewis Hamilton or his DRS. Meanwhile, Bottas got past by Rosberg, Webber and Alonso in the first lap, making a cue for the rest of the drivers.
Räikkönen and Massa started overtaking a few drivers, while the Brazilian tried to do the same with the Finn. Alonso overtook both Webber and Rosberg when they pitted. However, Nico and Mark regained their positions when the Spaniard subsequently pitted. Nonetheless, Alonso began lapping faster and got Mark Webber’s rare quickly. The Australian then got Rosberg past and so did Alonso. Ferrari Fernando Alonso lapped three fastest lap in a row and eventually overtook Webber. The third position looked nice for the Spaniard but he did not want to give up easily. Alonso started regaining the gap with Hamilton and in the lap 63th, the Spaniard got the past the Brit, and took second position. By then, Vettel was too far away and the podium positions did not change.
Vergne managed to finisih sixth in the best drive of his F1 career. Paul Di Resta climbed from 17th to the seventh position after a brilliant driving from the Brit. Massa finished eight after having started 16th, followed by Kimi who equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of 24 consecutive points finishes. Sutil was the last driver who scored points, finishing tenth.
Race result
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|Time
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull - Renault
|Germany
|1h32'09''143
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Ferrari
|Spain
|14''408
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|United Kingdom
|15''942
|4
|Mark Webber
|Red Bull - Renault
|Australia
|25''731
|5
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
|Germany
|1'09''725
|6
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|Toro Rosso - Ferrari
|France
|+ 1 lap
|7
|Paul di Resta
|Force India - Mercedes
|United Kingdom
|+ 1 lap
|8
|Felipe Massa
|Ferrari
|Brazil
|+ 1 lap
|9
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Lotus - Renault
|Finland
|+ 1 lap
|10
|Adrian Sutil
|Force India - Mercedes
|Germany
|+ 1 lap
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|McLaren - Mercedes
|Mexico
|+ 1 lap
|12
|Jenson Button
|McLaren - Mercedes
|United Kingdom
|+ 1 lap
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Lotus - Renault
|France
|+ 1 lap
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Williams - Renault
|Finland
|+ 1 vueltas
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Toro Rosso - Ferrari
|Australia
|+ 2 laps
|16
|Pastor Maldonado
|Williams - Renault
|Venezuela
|+ 2 laps
|17
|Jules Bianchi
|Marussia - Cosworth
|France
|+ 2 laps
|18
|Charles Pic
|Caterham - Renault
|France
|+ 3 laps
|19
|Max Chilton
|Marussia - Cosworth
|United Kingdom
|+ 3 laps
|20
|Esteban Gutiérrez
|Sauber - Ferrari
|Mexico
|+ 7 laps
|Out
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber - Ferrari
|Germany
|Crash
|Out
|Giedo Van der Garde
|Caterham - Renault
|Netherlands
|Crash
|Fastest lap
|Mark Webber
|Red Bull - Renault
|Australia
|1'16''182
The race puts Vettel well ahead in the drivers' championship with 132 points to Alonso’s 96, Raikkonen’s 88, Hamilton’s 77 and Webber’s 69, while in the constructor standings Red Bull have 201 to Ferrari’s 145, Mercedes’ 134 and Lotus’s 114.
Drivers Championship
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|Points
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull
|Germany
|132
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Ferrari
|Spain
|96
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Lotus
|Finland
|88
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|United Kingdom
|77
|5
|Mark Webber
|Red Bull
|Australia
|69
|6
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
|Germany
|57
|7
|Felipe Massa
|Ferrari
|Brazil
|49
|8
|Paul di Resta
|Force India
|United Kingdom
|34
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|Lotus
|France
|26
|10
|Jenson Button
|Mclaren
|United Kingdom
|25