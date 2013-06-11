Vettel rules in Canada

Ferrari had shown their good pace during the practices, but they could not manage to get such a good performance on Saturday, and Alonso finished in a disappointing sixth position. Felipe Massa crashed again during Q2 and had to start from the 16th place at the grid. Surprisingly, Sebastian Vettel who had not felt comfortable with the car, pulled his Red Bull to the pole position easily, followed by Lewis Hamilton. Valteri Bottas surprised every one, slipping his Williams into the third position. Rosberg and Webber were fourth and fifth.

Pole position lap

Vettel fled away quickly

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel, set a quick pace earlier in the race. After the first lap, the German had already more than two seconds of advantage which meant that he did not have to worry about Lewis Hamilton or his DRS. Meanwhile, Bottas got past by Rosberg, Webber and Alonso in the first lap, making a cue for the rest of the drivers.

Räikkönen and Massa started overtaking a few drivers, while the Brazilian tried to do the same with the Finn. Alonso overtook both Webber and Rosberg when they pitted. However, Nico and Mark regained their positions when the Spaniard subsequently pitted. Nonetheless, Alonso began lapping faster and got Mark Webber’s rare quickly. The Australian then got Rosberg past and so did Alonso. Ferrari Fernando Alonso lapped three fastest lap in a row and eventually overtook Webber. The third position looked nice for the Spaniard but he did not want to give up easily. Alonso started regaining the gap with Hamilton and in the lap 63th, the Spaniard got the past the Brit, and took second position. By then, Vettel was too far away and the podium positions did not change.

Vergne managed to finisih sixth in the best drive of his F1 career. Paul Di Resta climbed from 17th to the seventh position after a brilliant driving from the Brit. Massa finished eight after having started 16th, followed by Kimi who equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of 24 consecutive points finishes. Sutil was the last driver who scored points, finishing tenth.

Race result

Position Driver Team Country Time 1 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull - Renault Germany 1h32'09''143 2 Fernando Alonso Ferrari Spain 14''408 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes United Kingdom 15''942 4 Mark Webber Red Bull - Renault Australia 25''731 5 Nico Rosberg Mercedes Germany 1'09''725 6 Jean-Éric Vergne Toro Rosso - Ferrari France + 1 lap 7 Paul di Resta Force India - Mercedes United Kingdom + 1 lap 8 Felipe Massa Ferrari Brazil + 1 lap 9 Kimi Räikkönen Lotus - Renault Finland + 1 lap 10 Adrian Sutil Force India - Mercedes Germany + 1 lap 11 Sergio Pérez McLaren - Mercedes Mexico + 1 lap 12 Jenson Button McLaren - Mercedes United Kingdom + 1 lap 13 Romain Grosjean Lotus - Renault France + 1 lap 14 Valtteri Bottas Williams - Renault Finland + 1 vueltas 15 Daniel Ricciardo Toro Rosso - Ferrari Australia + 2 laps 16 Pastor Maldonado Williams - Renault Venezuela + 2 laps 17 Jules Bianchi Marussia - Cosworth France + 2 laps 18 Charles Pic Caterham - Renault France + 3 laps 19 Max Chilton Marussia - Cosworth United Kingdom + 3 laps 20 Esteban Gutiérrez Sauber - Ferrari Mexico + 7 laps Out Nico Hülkenberg Sauber - Ferrari Germany Crash Out Giedo Van der Garde Caterham - Renault Netherlands Crash Fastest lap Mark Webber Red Bull - Renault Australia 1'16''182

The race puts Vettel well ahead in the drivers' championship with 132 points to Alonso’s 96, Raikkonen’s 88, Hamilton’s 77 and Webber’s 69, while in the constructor standings Red Bull have 201 to Ferrari’s 145, Mercedes’ 134 and Lotus’s 114.

Drivers Championship