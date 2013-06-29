Hamilton grabs pole position at home

Hamilton was the fastest driver in Q1 while Bottas, Gutierrez, Pic, Bianchi, Van Der Garde and Chilton were knocked out. Meanwhile, Ferrari Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso were about to be knocked out as well since the finished 14th and 15th in Q1.

Jenson Button provided an impressive performance in Q2 and was almost into the last session but Lotus Kimi Räikkönen lapped faster to bump the British out and calm down the noisy crowd. Felipe Massa did not manage to squeeze into Q3 and will start from the 12th position tomorrow. On the contrary, Daniel Ricciardo pull his Toro Rosso into Q3.

Q3 was a battle between Red Bull and Mercedes since the other teams’ pace was quite inferior. The two Silver arrows got the first position while Mark Webber beat his team mate in the first attempt. Eventually, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg lined up first and second in another one-two for Mercedes on Saturday. The championship leader Sebastian Vettel managed to bump out Webber from the third position and becomes the favourite for winning on Sunday since his pace looks the fastest.

Paul Di Resta and Daniele Ricciardo had a good day, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. The Scot sent the crowd into rapture with his strong performance. The Australian wants to prove Christian Horner that he could be Webber’s substitute next year. Adrian Sutil was seventh followed by two Lotus drivers Räikkönen and Grosjean. Ferrari Fernando Alonso had a disappointing qualifying and only managed to be tenth.

Pole position lap

Grid