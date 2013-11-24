Vettel takes 13th win of season in Brazilian grand prix

Sebastian Vettel became the first man ever to win nine consecutive races in a season, at the last of 2013, the Brazilian grand prix in Interlagos.

Vettel dominated the race as he had the entire season, with the German finishing ahead of second-placed Red Bull team-mate Mark Webber, which marked the Australian's last ever F1 race.

The Aussie's 215th GP ended in appropriate fashion, so close to glory yet so far, and capped a remarkable career, playing his part in Red Bull's constructors' championship victory.

Fernando Alonso collected third for Ferrari, with Jenson Button's fourth securing McLaren's highest placing of the season. Nico Rosberg and Sergio Perez rounding off the top six.

Felipe Massa, Nico Hulkenburg and Lewis Hamilton came next, with Webber's future Red Bull replacement Daniel Ricciardo taking the last available point for finishing tenth.

There hadn't been a wet race during the entire 2013 season and, given the torrential rain that was present in Brazil on Friday and Saturday, it would have a miracle had it stayed dry here too.

It was remarkable it took until lap 37 for the rain to arrive, but even then it was just a passing spot of drizzle, largely inconsequential to the race.

Rosberg's flying start took him ahead of the field and handed the advantage to the German, who was then faced with the arduous task of holding off his compatriot Vettel, who made a rare slow start.

And within a solitary lap, the world champion was able to predictably overtake the Mercedes man with ease, as Rosberg's team-mate Hamilton slotted into third.

But he wasn't to stay there long, as Alonso crept through the pack to nip up to second, after engine smoke ended Grosjean's race after just three laps.

Webber -- in his last ever career race -- went past Alonso on lap 13, as McLaren drivers Button and Perez attempted to make inroads after their poor qualifying performances. The latter moved into a points position on lap 14.

Heikki Kovalainen -- filling in for outgoing Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen -- was another who struggled from the start, falling as low as 17th, with the Finn attempting to claw onto his team's hope of a second-placed constructors' finish.

Webber vs. Alonso had been the story of the race by lap 27, with the Spaniard hot on the Australian's tail as he attempted to win a first Ferrari podium since September's Singapore grand prix and ruin his friend's retirement party.

Felipe Massa was incensed to receive a drive through penalty -- for crossing the pit lines on lap 33 -- at his home grand prix, losing places on his previously fourth position to come back out eighth.

By the halfway point Vettel was 10 seconds ahead of team-mate Webber in second, with Alonso falling a way behind in third.

Valtteri Bottas suffered a retirement on lap 48 after a wheel came off, after contact with Hamilton, with the Brit himself suffering a puncture on his rear right tyre.

The Mercedes man received a dubious drive through penalty for the incident, which took him down to 11th by lap 55.

Following the confusion -- and aided by a slow pit from Vettel -- the battle between Alonso and Webber resumed. Vettel, for his part, never looked in danger of losing his lead.

Pastor Maldonado had contact with Jean-Eric Vergne on lap 66, forcing a spin that ensured the Venezeulan stayed 16th, as he attempted to move up the pack.

The McLarens performed better than they had all season -- procuring a measure of good fortune with many of their rivals falling down ahead of him -- with Button particularly impressing. As did team-mate Perez, with both men securing a top six finish for the first time all season.

But it was fitting, as well as inevitable, that world champion Vettel, so dominant all season, should win the last race of the 2013 season, and equally fitting for Webber to take a podium on his last career race.

Race results

1) S. Vettel 2) M. Webber 3) F. Alonso 4) J. Button 5) N. Rosberg 6) S. Perez 7) F. Massa 8) N. Hulkenburg 9) L. Hamilton 10) D. Ricciardo 11) P. Di Resta 12) E. Gutierrez 13) A. Sutil 14) H. Kovalainen 15) J-E. Vergne 16) P. Maldonado 17) J. Bianchi 18) G. van der Garde 19) M. Chilton 20) C. Pic (ret.) 21) V. Bottas (ret.) 22) R. Grosjean (ret.)

Final Championship Standings: