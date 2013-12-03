Nico Hulkenburg returns to Force India for 2014 season

Force India have announced that Nico Hulkenburg will race for them in 2014, just a year after the German driver joined Sauber. from the Silverstone-based team.

The 26-year old left the team, -- who finished sixth in this season's constructors' championship -- in 2012, after being a reserve driver for the outfit a year prior.

The news that Hulkenburg will rejoin Force India comes just a week after Lotus decided to sign Pastor Maldonado as a replacement for Kimi Raikkonen, rather than opting for "The Hulk".

This switch continues the drivers' merry-go-round that has been in effect since former Toro Rosso man Daniel Ricciardo was chosen as Red Bull driver for 2014, with the German aiming to improve on his tenth placed finish with Sauber.

He said: "I'm very happy to be back. I was here for two years, felt very comfortable and had a really good time.

"In 2012, the second half, we had some amazing results and I look forward very much to repeating that - and maybe getting even better."

Hulkenburg's signing has cast further doubt over the F1 future of Paul Di Resta, who now looks certain to have left the team and faces unsurities over his Formula 1 future.

The Scot started the 2013 season tremendously well after a largely successful 2012 outing, but his form in the second-half of the season only took him as far as 12th in the drivers' championship.