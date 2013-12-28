Formula One 2013 Season Review: Part 1/5

Pre-Season

After the latest failed attempt at the introduction of a Grand Prix of America was abandoned - at the proposed New Jersey street circuit - the 2013 season boasted a 19-race calendar once more.

The pre-season was a time of loss and renewal for many, as 2008 World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton ended his 14-year association with McLaren by making a shock jump to mid-grid team Mercedes, following legendary driver Michael Schumacher's second retirement from F1, leaving the squad.

Sergio Perez took Hamilton's McLaren seat, with erstwhile Force India driver Nico Hulkenburg moving to Sauber, alongside rookie Esteban Gutierrez.

German Adrian Sutil made a return to the sport after just a year's absence to return to Force India, alongside prodigal British star-in-the-making Paul Di Resta. Scot Di Resta was tipped by many to have a great season with the Silverstone-based team.

Williams promoted test driver Valtteri Bottas to a seat alongside Pastor Maldonado, with both Caterham and Marrusia both boasting new line-ups.

The former opted for a pairing of Frenchman Charles Pic - snared from Marrusia - and Giedo van der Garde, who replaced Vitaly Petrov, whilst the latter gambled on unknown pairing Jules Bianchi and rookie Max Chilton, to attempt to regain 10th place on the grid from Caterham after a disappointing 2012 season.

But it was disaster for HRT, who - due to financial pressures - had to withdraw from the season, leaving both Pedro de la Rosa and Narain Karthikeyan without a drive and reducing the teams competing to 11.

With 22 drivers on the grid, changes ensued for qualification at Grand Prix, with the six slowest drivers eliminated during Q1, six more lost during Q2 and the 10 fastest drivers competing in the final ten minutes of qualifying.

Australian Grand Prix, 17th March 2013. (The Iceman Rides Again)

In hindsght, it was a minor shock that Sebastian Vettel failed to win the opening race of 2013.

The German was pole-sitter for the first GP of the season, with Red Bull team-mate Mark Webber also on the front row of the grid. But it would be neither man who would take the race win, in a rare disappointing outing for Vettel.

Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen returned to Formula 1 at the same race in 2012 - after a two-year absence - and secured a stunning victory from 7th on the grid here, ahead of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso (2nd) and defending World Champion Vettel (3rd).

The Finn - one of three former World Champions on the podium - was the beneficiary of his rivals being held up by slower cars ahead, whilst producing pace reminiscent of his 2007 glory days, to romp to victory.

Lewis Hamilton made a strong debut for Mercedes - finishing 5th behind Ferrari's Felipe Massa - but far improved on former team McLaren, who could only muster 9th place for Jenson Button and 11th for Sergio Perez. This would be a sign of things to come for the Woking-based team, with plenty more disappointing drives in store.

Many who had dismissed Raikkonen's chances of any sustained success in a car not perceived as Championship-worthy were forced to sit up and take notice after this result, which was a statement of intent that Lotus were not to be taken lightly in the Constructors' Championship.

Championship standings after one race: 1) K. Raikkonen (25) 2) F. Alonso (18) 3) S. Vettel (15) 4) F. Massa (12) 4) L. Hamilton (10)

Malaysian Grand Prix, 24th March 2013. (Multi-21-gate sees Vettel edge out Webber)

The most controversial race of 2013 by far, Sebastian Vettel snatched victory from under the nose of his team-mate Mark Webber, disobeying Red Bull team orders to clinch his maiden win of the season.

The German had been 2nd to Webber until the late stages of the race, when Vettel - despite contrary instructions from team principal Christian Horner - overtook his incredulous stable-mate to steal victory, in ruthless fashion.

Whether Vettel's actions were selfish or utilitarian is still up for debate, but what is beyond question is that the German's fortitude ensured Webber lost his zip for the remainder of the year, with Vettel going from strength to strength.

Behind his first win - with Webber a fuming 2nd - Vettel ably outpaced Lewis Hamilton (3), who again impressed in the unfancied Mercedes, with his own team-mate Nico Rosberg claiming an equally impressive 4th place.

It was disappointment for Fernando Alonso, with the title challenger spinning off after wing damage early on, with fellow Ferrari man Felipe Massa enjoying 5th, ahead of Lotus pair Romain Grosjean (6) and Kimi Raikkonen (7).

More disappointment also followed for McLaren, with Jenson Button retiring after 63 laps and Sergio Perez only good enough for 9th place.

Championship standings after two races: 1) S. Vettel (40) 2) K. Raikkonen (31) 3) M. Webber (26) 4) L. Hamilton (25) 5) F. Massa (22)

Chinese Grand Prix, 14th April 2013 (Alonso still a contender)

Following the controversy of Malaysia, Karma appeared to have bitten Sebastian Vettel when the German was unable to register a lap in Q3 due to a braking problem, forcing him to start from 9th on the grid.

Similarly, Mark Webber was made to start from 22nd after running out of fuel during qualifying, the Australian ultimately retiring from the race after just 15 laps due to a wheel problem.

No doubt about it, it was Fernando Alonso - so disappointing in his retirement in Malaysia - who was the biggest winner in Shanghai, claiming his fist race win of the season, ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton, who was really turning heads at his new team, Mercedes.

The early pace of Ross Brawn's men was formidable, with Hamilton starting on pole for the race, and their modd was only dampened by Nico Rosberg's suspension-related retirement on lap 21.

Alonso scored his 31st grand prix victory - on his 200th grand prix start - 10 seconds ahead of Räikkönen, while Hamilton managed to hold off Vettel for third place, after an exciting duel.

Jenson Button finally found some form to finish fifth, with Massa sixth ahead of Toro Rosso's Daniel Ricciardo, who drove an outstanding race to finish seventh, his best ever Formula One result. The final points positions were taken by Paul Di Resta, Romain Grosjean and Nico Hülkenberg.

Championship standings after three races: 1) S. Vettel (52) 2) K. Raikkonen (49) 3) F. Alonso (43) 4) L. Hamilton (40) 5) F. Massa (30)