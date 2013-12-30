Formula One 2013 Season Review: Part 2/5

Bahrain Grand Prix, 21st April 2013 "Vettel Reigns in Bahrain" https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/231993-vettel-reigns-in-bahrain.html

Protests - in opposition to Bahrain's questionable human rights record - overshadowed the fourth race weekend of the season, with serious doubt at one stage whether the GP would even go ahead.

It did, and Lotus's fine start to the season continued in earnest at the sandy surroundings of the Sakhir circuit, the team boasting both drivers on the podium for the first time in 2013.

Neither were able to top Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, the German seeing off a resurgence in the second half of the race from Raikkonen to claim his second win of the season.

Performance of the weekend was arguably Force India's Paul Di Resta, who not only claimed an inspired 5th place in qualifying, but followed that up with a 4th placed finish on Sunday.

This result moved Di Resta's squad ahead of McLaren in the Constructors' Championship after four races, with many already highlighting the vast underachievement of the Woking team.

More McLaren drama followed here, with both Sergio Perez - tepid thus far in his new drive - and Jenson Button clashing over racing too aggressively.

The feisty Mexican drove to an impressive 6th, in spite of his under-performing car, with Button only able to record 10th. Worrying times beckoned for the uncompetitive McLaren.

Mercedes were still faring well, with Nico Rosberg qualifying fastest overall - yet falling only to 9th in the race - and Lewis Hamilton taking a gutsy 5th.

Ferrari had a torrid time in Bahrain, particularly Felipe Massa, who - after qualifying 4th fastest - slumped to 15th after two brake failures. This, coupled with Fernando Alonso's DRS-related 8th, marked a weekend to forget for 'The Prancing Horse'.

Championship standings after race four: 1) S. Vettel (77) 2) K. Raikkonen (67) 3) L. Hamilton (50) 4) F. Alonso (47) 5) M. Webber (32)

Spanish Grand Prix, 12th May 2013 "Alonso Grabs Spain GP" https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/236770-alonso-grabes-spain-gp.html

It was written that the star of the Spanish Grand Prix would be the country's favourite racing son, Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari's number one's key to victory was passing Kimi Raikkonen (2) - with the Finn on far older tyres - in the middle stages, leaving his route to victory largely clear.

Their race pace looked more formidable here than it did all season, with Felipe Massa finishing just behind the Finn in 3rd.

Red Bull - whisper it - appeared to be experiencing a mini-blip here, as Sebastian Vettel had his championship lead cut to just four points by Raikkonen, his uncompetitive car carrying him only as far as 4th, with Red Bull stable-mate Mark Webber a place behind.

Once again Mercedes produced a sublime qualifying performance, locking out the front of the grid. However Nico Rosberg's pole and Lewis Hamilton's 2nd placed start only got the pair so far.

On the Sunday, both men toiled in Barcelona, falling to 6th and 12th respectively, demonstrating that race pace was the biggest weakness the drivers had to overcome.

Toro Rosso's early season indifferent form continued, as the Red Bull junior team suffered their third retirement in the first five races.To date in 2013, Jean-Eric Vergne had retired twice and claimed just one championship point, with Daniel Ricciardo toiling to a 10th placed finish in Spain, following his 7th in China.

Meanwhile, Force India once again trumped McLaren, with golden boy Paul Di Resta collecting 7th ahead of Jenson Button (8) and Sergio Perez (9).

Championship standings after race five: 1) S. Vettel (89) 2) K. Raikkonen (85) 3) F. Alonso (72) 4) L. Hamilton (50) 5) F. Massa (45)

Monaco Grand Prix, 26th May 2013 "Rosberg Keeps Calm and Reigns in Monaco" https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/240264-rosberg-keeps-calm-and-reigns-in-monaco.html

A frenzied Monaco Grand Prix, which boasted two safety cars and a red flag restart, was the sixth race of the season, with Nico Rosberg becoming the first son of a former Monte Carlo winner to taste victory at the street victory himself.

It had been 1983 when Rosberg's dad Keke claimed the win in Monte Carlo, and exactly thirty years later the son was to replicate the father's achievement.

At the frenetic circuit, Mercedes' race pace shortcomings were masked amongst the carnage, with the German besting both Red Bulls and team-mate Lewis Hamilton to take his first win of the season.

Felipe Massa - having crashed in Saturday's costless practice - replicated the same feat on lap 30, throwing the race into turmoil, before a red flag stoppage was enforced after Pastor Maldonado's heavy crash.

Rosberg was lucky to stay ahead of Sebastian Vettel (2) and Mark Webber (3), instructed to tace harder than team-mate Hamilton (4) and benefited from poor drives from title contenders Kimi Raikkonen (10) and Fernando Alonso (7).

The one positive to come of the Finn's race was that he maintained his streak of consecutive points finishes, and bested Lotus team-mate Romain Grosjean, who managed to crash four times over the weekend.

Giedo van der Garde made it into Q2 for Caterham for the first time, the Dutchman carrying the minor team to 15th in the race. This was still beaten by rival team Marussia, however, with British rookie Max Chilton evading the carnage to take 14th.

Championship standings after race six: 1) S. Vettel (106) 2) K. Raikkonen (86) 3) F. Alonso (78) 4) L. Hamilton (62) M. Webber (57)

Canadian Grand Prix, 9th June, 2013 "Vettel Rules in Canada" https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/243270-vettel-rules-in-canada.html

The event was marred by the death of track marshal Mark Robinson, who was run over by a recovery vehicle which was removing the Sauber of Esteban Gutiérrez, after the Mexican had spun off during the closing stages of the race.

Robinson died later in hospital, becoming the first trackside death in Formula One since fellow marshal Graham Beveridge at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix.

On the track, Sebastian Vettel produced his best performance of the season to date to take one of the few career race victories that had previously eluded him, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

The German stretched his lead to 36 points with his third race win of the season.

Hamilton's unexpected early season form for Mercedes had made him a bona-fide title challenger by June, and his 3rd place here did his cause no harm.

The Brit's upturn in form was mirrored by Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, and coincided with Lotus's slight loss of pace, meaning Kimi Raikkonen dropped to 3rd in the overall standings, after his 9th place at Canada.

Sauber - moderately impressive thus far in the season - had a nightmare weekend, with both Nico Hulkenburg and rookie Esteban Gutierrez retiring, allowing Force India to have both drivers in the top ten for the first time in 2013.

Paul Di Resta's 7th was backed up by Adrian Sutil's 10th, as the pair once again triumphed over McLaren's Sergio Perez (10) and Jenson Button (11).

The decline of Williams racing team was clear for all to see, with Valtteri Bottas taking a sterling 3rd in qualifying, only to slump to a measly 14th in the frce itself.

Sir Frank's squad hadn't amassed a single championship point by this stage, and would only take two top ten placings all year.

Championship standings after race seven: 1) S. Vettel (132) 2) F. Alonso (96) 3) K. Raikkonen (88) 4) L. Hamilton (77) 5) M. Webber (69)