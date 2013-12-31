Formula One 2013 Season Review: Part 4/5

Italian Grand Prix, September 8, 2013: “Runaway Red Bull Vettel too strong for Ferrari in Italian Grand Prix.” https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/262762-runaway-red-bull-vettel-too-strong-for-ferrari-in-italian-grand-prix.html

Round 12 of the 2013 F1 Championship was to be the moment that Sebastian Vettel asserted his dominance on the rest of the field. As for the Tifosi - Ferrari’s dedicated fan base - they were desperately hoping that Fernando Alonso’s prancing horse could somehow gain their first win on home soil since 2010.

Many hoped Lewis Hamilton - who had secured four straight pole positions, whilst driving to victory in round 10 at Hungary - would provide some sort of competition to stop Vettel’s inevitable march to a fourth successive title.

The British driver though made a mistake at the Curva Parabolica, forcing an early exit in Q2, and it would be the last time the Silver Arrows challenged at the front of the grid. That would leave the door open for Vettel to secure pole position ahead of his teammate Mark Webber.

The race would see Vettel lead from start to finish, rarely looking troubled, comfortably gapping Alonso’s Ferrari, much to the frustration of the Tifosi. Webber’s rotten luck would continue as gearbox problems saw him limp home in third place.

Nico Hulkenberg would continue his fine season by bringing home his Sauber in fifth place, his best result of the season to date.

As for the Mercedes, Hamilton’s 2013 campaign effectively ended after another Pirelli tyre failure, as it would leave him 81 points adrift of Vettel. After the race an angry Hamilton said: "Obviously that's that for the championship." Quite the concession of defeat.

Off the track, Red Bull announced that Daniel Ricciardo would replace the retiring Webber in 2014. Ferrari also announced that Felipe Massa - after an inconsistent eight seasons - would be replaced by Lotus driver Kimi Räikkönen, making his return to the team where he won the 2007 World Drivers' Championship.

Championship standings after race 12: 1) Sebastian Vettel (222) 2) Fernando Alonso (169) 3) Lewis Hamilton (141) 4) Kimi Raikkonen (134) 5) Mark Webber (130)

Singapore Grand Prix, September 22, 2013: “Vettel hits new high speeds to win nail-biting Singapore Grand Prix” https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/266046-vettel-hits-new-high-speeds-to-win-nail-biting-singapore-grand-prix.html

Under the bright lights of the Marina Bay circuit, Sebastian Vettel would once again stroll to victory, winning by a devastating 32 seconds. Behind the German, the GP produced some of the best excitement of the season as differing tyre strategy resulted in some pulsating racing.

Qualifying would see Vettel secure his second straight pole, with Mercedes Nico Rosberg alongside him on the front row of the grid. The biggest surprise of qualifying was Kimi Räikkönen missing out on Q3, a trapped nerve in his back hampering severely his performance.

Rosberg would have the better start off the line but he ran wide into the first corner, it allowed Vettel to regain a lead that he never relinquished. Fernando Alonso again got off to a fine start, moving up from seventh on the grid to third place.

The turning point of the race would come when Daniel Ricciardo put his Toro Rosso into the barriers, leading to a safety ca periodr. At this critical juncture Alonso, Räikkönen and Button pitted for a fresh set of Pirellis.

Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg and Mark Webber opted to stay out so that they could come in closer to the finish, in order to have newer tyres at the end of the race.

This would lead to a frenetic finish, as the cars on newer tyres tried to get past drivers on old Pirellis, with overtaking very difficult on Singapore’s narrow street circuit. In the end it would be Alonso and Räikkönen who would win the tactical battle and round off the podium.

Championship standings after round 13: 1) Sebastian Vettel (247) 2) Fernando Alonso (187) 3) Lewis Hamilton (151) 4) Kimi Raikkonen (149) 5) Mark Webber (130)

Korean Grand Prix, October 6, 2013: “Red Bulls on fire as Vettel wins frenetic Korean Grand Prix.” https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/269447-red-bulls-on-fire-as-vettel-wins-frenetic-korean-grand-prix.html

Sebastian Vettel made it three in a row, as he once again led from start to finish, leaving his rivals crushed and deflated in a nondescript Korean GP.

The build up to the Korean GP was dominated by the poor infrastructure and track condition at the Yeongnam circuit.

After the conclusion of the season it would be confirmed that F1 would not return to Korea for the 2014 season due to the fan and team unpopularity of the track.

The race itself saw Vettel again streak off into the distance, only for his lead to be curtailed by a late safety car. Behind the Red Bull, the duo of Kimi Räikkönen and Romain Grosjean rounded off the podium for the impressive Lotus, a team which operates with one of the smallest budgets amongst the top teams yet enjoyed a truly vintage year.

A sixth place finish for Fernando Alonso all but ended his slim title hopes, and again the luckless Mark Webber would retire with an engine failure.

Championship standings after round 14: 1) Sebastian Vettel (272) 2) Fernando Alonso (195) 3) Kimi Raikkonen (167) 4) Lewis Hamilton (161) 5) Mark Webber (130)

Japanese Grand Prix, October 13, 2013: “Vettel pushed hard for ninth win of season at Japanese Grand Prix.” https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/270721-vettel-pushed-hard-for-ninth-win-of-season-at-japanese-grand-prix.html

Sebastian Vettel triumphed once again at Suzuka, but was pushed hard by Mark Webber and Romain Grosjean. Qualifying would see Webber achieve his first pole of the season, edging out Vettel who suffered from KERS related issues.

The race itself was an exciting battle out front between the two Red Bulls and the lone Lotus of the ever-improving Grosjean.

For once, Vettel was caught out at the start, and a charging Grosjean would blast into second place, with Webber out front searching for a romantic win to bring down the curtain on a fine F1 career.

To make matters worse for Vettel, a tangle with Lewis Hamiton on the opening lap damaged his car, affecting the overall downforce. It left Vettel to bide his time, waiting until lap 41 to sweep past Grosjean with the help of DRS.

Red Bull surprisingly switched Webber to a three stop strategy mid-race, leaving him having to pass both Grosjean and Vettel, albeit with fresher tyres. Although he closed quickly to the Lotus, he lost valuable time trying to overtake him.

When he finally made the move, there were simply not enough laps left for Webber to overtake Vettel and win the race, so it was yet another frustrating end for the Australian.

Further down the field Fernando Alonso came home in 4th place, enough to keep the Championship alive heading into the Indian GP.

Championship standings after round 15: 1) Sebastian Vettel (297) 2) Fernando Alonso (207) 3) Kimi Raikkonen (177) 4) Lewis Hamilton (161) 5) Mark Webber (148)

Indian Grand Prix, October 27, 2013: “Superb Vettel clinches fourth World title in Indian Grand Prix.” https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/273937-superb-vettel-clinches-fourth-world-title-in-indian-grand-prix.html

Sebastian Vettel stormed into the record books by becoming the youngest ever quadruple-winning champion, joining Jaun Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher as only the third man to achieve this remarkable feat.

As for the race, again Vettel would cruise home to a sixth successive victory, as Red Bull's rivals failed to put up any real competition. Only Vettel’s teammate Mark Webber provided any sort of threat, yet when his alternator failed on lap 39, it left the path clear for the German to romp home.

Behind the rampant Vettel, Nico Rosberg scored a much needed podium for Mercedes, whose 2013 capitulated after initially looking like they might be able to provide some competition for Red Bull.

Grosjean again provided hope that the future for Lotus might be bright without the outgoing Kimi Räikkönen, going all the way from 17th on the grid to finish on the bottom step of the podium, managing a mammoth 41 laps on one set of tyres.

But this was Vettel’s day, leading to wild celebrations in the Red Bull garage and out on track, as a jubilant Vettel performed donuts on the home straight.

Championship standings after round 16: 1) Sebastian Vettel (322) 2) Fernando Alonso (207) 3) Kimi Raikkonen (183) 4) Lewis Hamilton (169) 5) Mark Webber (148)