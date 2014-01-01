Formula One 2013 Season Review: Part 5/5

Abu Dhabi, 3rd November 2013 "Dominant Vettel Records 11th Win of Season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix" https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/300304-dominant-vettel-records-11th-win-of-season-at-abu-dhabi-grand-prix.html

Amidst a backdrop of a solar eclipse, Sebastian Vettel was eclipsed by team-mate Mark Webber for the final time in the Middle East. Unfortunately for the Australian, this happened in qualifying, and his lead lasted all of one straight as the imperious German, already champion by this point, seared through along with compatriot Nico Rosberg.

Kimi Raikkonen, starting at the back of the grid thanks to a failed floor deflection test after qualifying, had to immediately retire following a collision with a Caterham. This would be his last action in a Lotus, a very underwhelming finale to a short era of greatness for the Finn and the team.

As Webber and Romain Grosjean fought their way back through the field following early pitstops, Vettel scampered away, posting a fastest lap of 1:46.0 on lap 17 – an incredible 1.6 seconds quicker than anybody else at the time.

Nobody else was having such a comfortable time - particularly Lewis Hamilton - who nearly bore the brunt of some questionable weaving from Esteban Gutierrez as Vettel put himself half a minute clear by Lap 32.

Further down the field, the Ferraris, whom Hamilton had since passed, had to endure a bumpy ride in passing Jean-Eric Vergne’s Toro Rosso, with Fernando Alonso fortunate to escape a penalty for his move on the Frenchman.

Away from such excitement, Vettel stormed to a seventh successive victory – equalling a record for consecutive wins in a season set by Michael Schumacher – with nearest challenger Webber following 30 seconds back to make it podium finish number 100 for Red Bull Racing.

Rosberg was disappointed with the final podium spot, though it was ahead of both Ferraris and the sole remaining Lotus to give Mercedes a boost in the battle for second place in the Constructors' Championship.

Abu Dhabi also saw a fine drive to sixth from Paul di Resta behind Grosjean and Alonso, and the point scoring positions were rounded off by Hamilton, Massa, Sergio Perez and Sutil.

Championship standings after race 17: 1) S. Vettel (347) 2) F. Alonso (217) 3) K. Raikkonen (183)* 4) L. Hamilton (175) 5) M. Webber (166)

USA, 17th November 2013 "Vettel Wins Again to Take Penultimate Race of 2013 in US Grand Prix" https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/303824-vettel-wins-again-to-take-penultimate-race-of-2013-in-us-grand-prix.html

Heikki Kovalainen replaced fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen at Lotus for the final two races. His experience was favoured to Davide Valsecchi as the Enstone squad looked to give themselves the best possible chance of snatching second place from under the noses of Ferrari and Mercedes.

Further in front, there was predictably to be no change, as Sebastian Vettel took his eighth pole of the season ahead of team-mate Mark Webber. In the form that he was in, the German was never going to look back.

Webber, however, only appeared to look in his rear view mirrors for most of 2013’s starts, and another poor getaway saw him fall behind in-form Romain Grosjean and Lewis Hamilton to fourth.

An exemplary drive from the front saw Vettel comfortably maintain his lead, but Austin was a scene of frustration for Lewis Hamilton, who was receiving mixed messages from his crew regarding tyre preservation, as well as being caught rapidly by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg.

Valtteri Bottas, meanwhile, was also driving admirably in eighth place, in contrast to team-mate Pastor Maldonado, who had suffered front wing damage as a consequence of an earlier clash with Adrian Sutil.

With little to report in terms of action, the race’s outstanding moment arguably occurred in the pits, where Webber was stationary in his Red Bull garage for all of 2.3 seconds – lightning from the Milton Keynes pit crew and a new world record pit.

Kovalainen, meanwhile, was trying to make the most of an opportunity to thrust himself in front of the 2014 shopping window, but a lack of knowledge of his machinery was proving evident as Paul di Resta swept past.

Regardless of the outstanding driving of Romain Grosjean, Raikkonen’s acrimonious exit appeared to have cost Lotus any chance of second place in the championship.

Webber was given the all-clear to attack Grosjean for second but - despite pressure - the Frenchman clung on, as the pair came home ahead of Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Hulkenberg had to settle for sixth, with Perez and Bottas taking deserved points finishes behind him. Closing out the points were Rosberg and Jenson Button – far from the ideal way for the Somerset star to equal David Coulthard’s record of 246 GPs raced by a British driver.

Undoubtedly, though, the day belonged to Vettel once more as he took his eighth win on the spin, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s record. His 12th win of the season also put him on course to equal his idol’s record of 13 victories in a single season – an achievement that would compound his utter dominance this season.

Championship standings after race 18: 1) S. Vettel (372) 2) F. Alonso (227) 3) L. Hamilton (187) 4) K. Raikkonen (183) 5) M. Webber (181)

Brazil, 24th November 2013 "Vettel Takes 13th Win of Season in Brazilian Grand Prix" https://www.vavel.com/en/formula1/305540-vettel-takes-13th-win-of-season-in-brazilian-grand-prix.html

It was pole again for Sebastian Vettel as the German set himself the perfect platform to take his ninth win on the spin.

Mercedes had other ideas, however, and Nico Rosberg had usurped his compatriot following Vettel’s efforts to hold off Fernando Alonso. Lewis Hamilton also made a great start, jumping to third, behind Vettel and ahead of Alonso.

Rosberg’s time in the spotlight was short-lived, however – only a lap later and Vettel had breezed past him as if he were a mere pedestrian. Hamilton, too, had fallen back behind Alonso and Mark Webber, who was competing in his 215th and final grand prix.

Meanwhile, Romain Grosjean’s fabulous end to the season was curtailed by engine failure, effectively ending Lotus’ slim hopes of snatching second in the constructors’ championship.

Alonso may have jumped Rosberg, but was soon to feel the force of the departing Webber, who nipped by the Spaniard on lap 12 to take second and attempt to hound down Vettel for the final time.

Sao Paulo was a scene of rare pride for McLaren, who were running 6th and 8th after a round of pit stops. Jenson Button, winner of this event in 2012, was starring again, using all his 14 years of racing experience to put his wretched machinery where it had no right to be.

There was also more British pride amongst the grid as Marussia’s Max Chilton, though running primarily at the very back for the majority of the season, was on course to finish every race – something last achieved by a rookie in 2005, courtesy of Tiago Monteiro.

Valtteri Bottas, so impressive in the previous race in Austin, was the unfortunate victim of a collision with Hamilton, which forced his retirement and the Brit was punished with a drive-through penalty, whilst the incident caused mayhem in the Red Bull garage, where a late call to bring Vettel in resulted in a slow stop.

This glimmer of hope offered to Webber was nothing more than false hope, however, as the four-time champion stretched his legs in the final few laps to comfortably hold the Australian off and take his 39th career victory.

Fernando Alonso claimed the final podium place, while McLaren’s miserable season was at least eased by Button’s brilliant drive to a season-best fourth.

Sergio Perez capped off the best race of the year for the Woking squad with sixth behind Rosberg, and Hamilton recovered sufficiently from his penalty to rescue ninth, ahead of Red Bull-bound Daniel Ricciardo.

Chilton did also manage to complete every lap of every race, but for Vettel it was a 13th win of the season, equalling Michael Schumacher’s record set in 2004.

Webber’s second place meant he took third place in the drivers’ championship ahead of Hamilton, whilst Mercedes clung to second place in the constructors ahead of Ferrari.

Final Standings

Drivers

(1) Sebastian Vettel 397 (2) Fernando Alonso 242 (3) Mark Webber 199 (4) Lewis Hamilton 189 (5) Kimi Raikkonen 183 (6) Nico Rosberg 171 (7) Romain Grosjean 132 (8) Felipe Massa 112 (9) Jenson Button 73 (10) Nico Hulkenberg 51 (11) Sergio Perez 49 (12) Paul di Resta 48 (13) Adrian Sutil 29 (14) Daniel Ricciardo 20 (15) Jean-Eric Vergne 13 (16) Esteban Gutierrez 6 (17) Valtteri Bottas 4 (18) Pastor Maldonado 1 (19) Jules Bianchi 0 (20) Charles Pic 0 (21) Heikki Kovalainen 0 (22) Giedo van der Garde 0 (23) Max Chilton 0

Constructors

1 Red Bull 596 2 Mercedes 360 3 Ferrari 354 4 Lotus 315 5 McLaren 122 6 Force India 77 7 Sauber 57 8 Toro Rosso 33 9 Williams 5 10 Marussia 0 11 Caterham 0