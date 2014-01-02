The Complete 2013 Formula One Season Review

1. Australian Grand Prix, 17th March 2013. "The Iceman Rides Again"

In hindsight, it was a minor shock that Sebastian Vettel failed to win the opening race of 2013.

The German was pole-sitter for the first GP of the year, with Red Bull team-mate Mark Webber also on the front row of the grid. But it would be neither man who would take the win, in a rare disappointing outing for Vettel.