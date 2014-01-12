Marussia confirm Chilton for 2014

British driver Max Chilton has been confirmed to race for Marussia in 2014, just a year after becoming the first rookie to complete every race of a season in 2013.

Chliton, 22, made his debut for the team ast last year's Australian Grand Prix, and is "really happy" to be awarded a second season in the young team's seat.

He said: "Continuity is important for the team but also for me as a driver - you learn such a lot in your debut season.

"The second year is when you can really pull all of those new experiences together and show your true potential."

“The job we did last year was actually very impressive for what we have.

"We have only 200 people in the team compared to 600-700 at other teams, so for them to build such a reliable car last year for me to finish every grand prix in my rookie season, which is a record in Formula One.

"I think that’s just outstanding for the resources they have.”

The Briton - whose best performance in 2013 was a drive to 14th in a frenzied Monaco GP in Monte Carlo - was instrumental in securing Marussia 10th place in the constructors' championship, ahead of rivals Caterham.

Despite being out-raced by team-mate Jules Bianchi in 14 of the 18 races of the season, Chilton's sterling record of race completion was enough to secure himself a second year, with team president Graeme Lowdon targeting more success in 2014.

Lowdon said: "Judging by the warm reaction we received at the Autosport International Show [where Chilton was announced], they felt it was well worth the wait to hear the news first-hand.

"We at the Marussia F1 Team felt it was a fitting reward for the incredible support we receive from them.”

Chilton's confirmation means Marussia can throw themselves into pre-season testing ahead of March's Australian Grand Prix, alongside team-mate Bianchi.

Caterham now remain the only team yet to confirm their driver line-up for the upcoming season.