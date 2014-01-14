Former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine sentenced to six months in prison

Always a playboy, it seems old habits die hard for former F1 driver Eddie Irvine, after a nightclub brawl with Gabriele Moratti, the son of former Milan mayor Letizia Moratti.

It is alleged that the altercation happened after Irvine sent a text message to a women who had recently ended a relationship with Moratti. He would later confront Irvine at the Hollywood bar in the city of Milan, during a brief altercation.

The incident in question happened on December 20, 2008. It left both men claiming injuries; however they both accuse each other of starting the fight.

The court ruled that Irvine hit Moratti with a glass, leaving him with visible injuries over the eye. He was found guilty of assault and battery, whilst also claiming that it had been Moratti that had used a glass in the attack.

Gabriele Moratti was also found guilty of assault and battery having hurled a volley of punches at Irvine.

They were both sentenced to six months in prison, however due to the bureaucratic nature of the Italian legal system, neither is expected to serve any time in prison.

Both are entitled to a further two appeals, which are not anticipated to be heard before the statute of limitation expires in 2015. At which point, by Italian law the charges have to be dropped.

Northern Irishmen Irvine, who has never married, has built up a global property empire since his retirement from F1 in 2002. It has been estimated to be worth as much as £160 million.

Throughout his F1 career Irvine was often compared to 1976 world champion James Hunt, due to his aggressive style on the track and his playboy lifestyle off it. His list of former girlfriends include Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, actress Manuela Arcuri and Italian beauty queen, Lucia Galleone.