Jerez testing day two: Renault-powered cars falling behind in the engine battle

These still remain very early days in Sebastian Vettel’s quest for his fifth consecutive World Driver’s Championship, but no doubt early warning bells were ringing back in Milton Keynes, as the Red Bull only competed 11 laps on day two of testing at Jerez.

To put this into perspective, last year after two days of testing, the Red Bull had completed 198 laps of testing.

In contrast his rival Nico Rosberg managed to amass 93 laps in his Mercedes.

It all left a somewhat strange sight of seeing a Red Bull bottom of the timing sheets, a mind boggling 14 seconds behind the fastest time set by Jenson Button.

In all it was a very bleak day for those cars using Renault-power, as they only completed an average of 6.3 laps, compared to Ferrari-powered cars completing 47.5 laps and Mercedes-powered cars 51.7.

Renault confirmed that they were suffering from a problem with the batteries, but they remained confident that it wasn’t an ‘architectural problem’ that would require a re-design of the engine.

Remi Taffin of Renault Sport said: "There are many problems we can see when we've got new cars and also on our side new power units.

"But for sure we know on our side that we had one problem that we have clearly identified and we wanted to fix it."

It remains to be seen if Renault can fix the problem overnight, but it does highlight the importance of the ERS this season - ERS is a revamped version of the KERS recovery system, a system that Renault had continual problems with in previous seasons.

ERS has been designed to make the cars more ‘hybrid’ and the races more strategic as drivers can use it for longer on a lap, meaning that over a course of a race it is slowly depleted, making drivers conserve it for when they need to make an overtake.

However, as the drivers can use it for longer on a lap, it makes any car with an ERS problem a sitting duck on the straights.

Red Bull will hope that any ERS problems will be resolved quickly so they can get their title defence back on track, especially for Daniel Ricciardo, who is scheduled to take to the wheel of a Red Bull for the first time on day three.