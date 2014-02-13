Schumacher still in "waking up process" from medically-induced coma

Michael Scumacher is still in the "waking up process" from the medically-induced coma he was placed in on December 29th, according to his manager, Sabine Kehm.

The German, multiple time world F1 champ struck his head on a rock in December whilst skiing off-piste in the French Alps, before being rushed to the nearby Grenoble hospital.

Since then, with fears for his long-term health becoming more pressing with each passing day of his comatose state, his family, doctors and representatives have calmed fears for the German's life.

The 45-year old's manager has confirmed that he is in a prolonged process of consciousness.

Kehm said: "Michael's family would like to again express their sincere thanks for the continuous sympathy coming from all over the world. The good wishes they receive help the family and, we are convinced they also help Michael, who still is in a waking up process.

"As often in such situations, no day is like the next. The family is thankful for one's understanding that they would not wish to disclose medical details in order to protect Michael's privacy.

"As assured from the beginning we will continue to communicate any decisive new information on Michael's health state. We are aware that the wake up phase can take a long time.

'The family continues to strongly believe in Michael's recovery and place all their trust in the doctors, nurses and nursing auxiliaries team. The important thing is not the speed of the recovery but that Michael's healing process progresses in a continuous and controlled way."

Reports in German media earlier in the week had suggested the all-time world title record-holder had suffered a lung infection whilst in hospital, but these were refuted as false, with Grenoble hospital also forced to debunk rumours that the ex-Ferrari driver had died.

Schumacher is nearing his 50th day in the coma, with serious concerns over his long-term state now even more pressing.