2014 Australian Grand Prix: How we lived it

8:05: Full classification of the Australian Grand Prix, won by Nico Rosberg. Thanks for joining me, Dan Smith, and VAVEL F1 for the live coverage. Full race report will be out later today

POS DRIVER TEAM GRID TOTAL PTS 1 ROSBERG MERCEDES 3 1:32:58.710 25 2 RICCIARDO RED BULL 2 +24.500 18 3 MAGNUSSEN MCLAREN 4 +2.200 15 4 BUTTON MCLAREN 10 +3.200 12 5 ALONSO FERRARI 5 +5.200 10 6 BOTTAS WILLIAMS 15 +12.300 8 7 HULKENBERG FORCE INDIA 7 +3.000 6 8 RAIKKONEN FERRARI 11 +6.900 4 9 VERGNE TORO ROSSO 6 +2.700 2 10 KVYAT TORO ROSSO 8 +3.100 1 11 PEREZ FORCE INDIA 16 +22.300 12 SUTIL SAUBER 13 +1 LAP 13 GUTIERREZ SAUBER 21 +6.100 14 CHILTON MARUSSIA 17 +1 LAP RET HAMILTON MERCEDES 1 RET ERICSSON CATERHAM 19 RET BIANCHI MARUSSIA 18 RET GROSJEAN LOTUS 20 RET MALDONADO LOTUS 22 RET VETTEL RED BULL 12 RET MASSA WILLIAMS 9 RET KOBAYASHI CATERHAM 14



8:02: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who finished second: "Just two or three weeks ago, I would not have bet we would be standing up here but full credit to team for an unbelievable turn around.

"And thanks to the Aussie fans. The support has been completely overwhelming. I'm tripping balls right now!"

8:01: Winner Nico Rosberg: "It has been an amazing time in Melbourne. The support has been fantastic, Daniel got more support than me, but that's normal.

"It has been an amazing day. Everyone has worked so hard over the weather and to have such an amazing Silver Arrow is unbelievable. The reliability was good and it's the perfect start to the season."

7:59: The podium interviews done by Australia's own Alan Jones, 1980 world champion

7:57: Plenty of history here: Nico Rosberg's first Aussie GP win, Daniel Ricciardo becomes the first Australian podium-winner in the country and Kevin Magnussen is the first Dane ever to get a podium. And on his F1 debut too.

7:56: Nico Rosberg soaks his mechanics with champagne as the familiar German national anthem rings out in honour of Rosberg's fourth career win

7:54: 8 retirements, including both Lotus's and two former World champions, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

7:54: Now it's just the podium celebrations and that'll be it! Great atmosphere in Albert Park due to Ricciardo's finish

7:52: Nico Rosberg embraces his mechanics before heading towards the podium. That's the first time since July last year since we've had a winner other than Sebastian Vettel.

7:50: And outside the top ten comes: Perez, Sutil, Gutierrez and Chilton. 14th for Chilton, but his run of never having retired goes on. Grosjean, Bianchi, Maldonado, Ericsson, Vettel, Hamilton, Massa and Kobayashi all retired

7:48: Rosberg, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Button, Alonso, Bottas, Hulkenburg, Raikkonen, Vergne, Kvyat is the top ten. McLaren top of the Constructors' after one race

7:45: Popular podium for Daniel Ricciardo in front of his home crowd. He sounded emotional on the team radio as crossing the line

7:43: Here's the winner. Emulating father Keke Rosberg, who won in Adelaide in 1985, for his first Aussie GP win ever, Nico Rosberg

7:42: Daniel Ricciardo takes 2nd, with Kevin Magnussen rounding off the podium. Button 4th, Alonso 5th

7:41: CHEQUERED FLAG: Nico Rosberg wins the 2014 Australian Grand Prix!

7:40: LAST LAP: 24 second lead between Rosberg and Ricciardo. A great drive from the German here to give Mercedes an early shot in the arm

7:39: 2 laps remaining. The big question is: can Magnussen get ahead of Ricciardo for 2nd?

7:39: Lap 56: Raikkonen up to 8th now, moving ahead of Vergne, the Toro Rosso man

7:37: Lap 55: Nearly 24 seconds the Rosberg lead now, Ricciardo 2nd, Magnussen third and Button 4th. Great day's work for McLaren so far

7:36: Lap 54: Ferrari have been unglamorous but reliable today, Alonso in 5th and Raikkonen in 9th

7:34: Lap 53: Never has a Danish driver finished on the podium in F1. Magnussen could be the first

7:33: Lap 52: Rosberg is 23 seconds ahead. His race win - barring a technical catastrophe - is secured at this stage

7:32: Lap 51: Ricciardo losing a lot of time, with Magnussen catching him rapidly. The Dane surely will catch him before the end, DRS will be crucial here

7:31: Lap 50: Bottas and Hulkenburg competing for 6th. Currently it's the German that leads

7:29: Button is indeed racing Magnussen here, 4th to his team-mate's 3rd. The 15-year veteran very much challenging for a podium now

7:27: Lap 49: Kevin Magnussen is told by his McLaren team to protect the rear tyres because the Dane may be racing his team-mate Jenson Button at the end of the race.

7:26: Lap 48: Into the last ten, and it's Rosberg leading Ricciardo and Magnussen. Great day for Mercedes and McLaren so far. A mixed bag for Red Bull

7:26: Lap 47: Bottas up to 7th after Vergne catches the grass verge

7:25: Lap 46: 11 laps to go and that's the eighth retirement of the race. Anymore for any more?

7:24: Lap 45: And now both Lotus's are out. Grosjean pulls up and it's a yellow flag

7:22: Lap 44: Bottas still flying, right behind Vergne, who is 7th. Where would the Williams man be without that 5-place grid penalty?

7:20: Lap 43: Hulkenburg may have lost pace but he's still thereabouts, sat 6th and well on course for a good points finish for Force India

7:18: Lap 42: And now Magnussen homes in on Ricciardo, who still sits 2nd. He's rapidly catching the Red Bull Aussie. Rosberg still leading by a long stretch

7:16: But now Raikkonen is back ahead on the medium tyre. It hasn't been plain sailing for him by any stretch

7:16: Lap 41: And Kvyat passes him, forcing another lock-up for the Finn, who has truggled with braking here so far

7:13: Lap 40: Raikkonen under more pressure again in 9th. Kvyat of Toro Rosso is all over him

7:13: Lap 39: And now Rosberg's coming in. He goes back out still leading

7:11: Lap 38: Magnussesn, on his debut, is in the pits. He's been the star here, running in the top three all race

7:09: And Hulkenburg and Alonso are side by side. Hulk run wide and the Spaniard takes 3rd

7:09: Lap 37: Rain could be a game-changer here as Alonso is in the pits for a change

7:08: Lap 36: And a Raikkonen lock-up sees Bottas pass him. Claire Williams delighted in the Williams pit. Bottas up to 5th

7:05: Lap 35: Bottas right behind Raikkonen in 5th, and he's going quicker than his compatriot at the moment. A great battle, this one

7:04: Lap 34: Alonso marking up Hulkenburg for the pass...but the German ruins the party by pitting and letting Alonso past

7:02: Lap 33: Yellow flags out here for Maldonado going off

7:02: Lap 32: Nico Rosberg leads by 9.5 seconds from Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Jean-Eric Vergne, Kimi Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas and Daniil Kvyat.

7:01: Lap 31: Almost 10 seconds the lead for Rosberg now, as confirmation comes through of Bianchi's retirement. And now Pastor Maldonado out as well

6:59: Lap 30: And Marcus Ericcson is out. Caterham tell him to stop the car due to engine oil pressure. He was 16th, but must retire in his first GP

6:57: Lap 29: Mercedes' Nico Rosberg leads by almost ten seconds; Safety Car was deployed after Valtteri Bottas loses a wheel trying to overtake Fernando Alonso; Lewis Hamilton retires on lap three due to 'misfiring cylinder'; World Champ Sebastian Vettel also out of the race after power loss; Daniel Ricciardo second, Kevin Magnussen third and Nico Hulkenberg fourth

6:57: Lap 28: Alonso is hunting down 4th placed Hulkenburg, who's having a storming race

6:55: Lap 27: All of the top 8 have done one stop now. Rain on the horizon

6:54: Rosberg, race leader, is complaining of tyre wear. Could be ominous for Mercedes

6:53: Lap 25: Bottas has moved up to 9th, with Raikkonen in his sights, having just passed Kvyat

6:51: Lap 24: At the back of the field, both Marussia's are the back-markers, with both Chilton and Bianchi both toiling

6:49: Lewis Hamilton, on his retirement: "We knew reliability could be an issue but of course it surprises you when it happens, but it's early stages and there's a long way to go so I will remain positive and focus on the next race.

"You see people pulling away and I felt like I didn't have power. I kept going as long as I could, but there was no point."

6:49: Lap 23: 7 seconds the lead from Rosberg to Ricciardo now, and it's only getting bigger

6:47: Lap 22: Alonso being held up by Hulkenburg in 4th, which is great news for the front three, who are gaining out of the hold-up

6:45: Lap 21: Rosberg continuing to stretch his advantage over Ricciardo

6:45: Here's the Massa/Kobayashi crash from lap one. Huge impact:

6:45: Lap 20: Could be some rain incoming here shortly. Rosberg is over 5 seconds in the lead here still. The top three still unchanged

6:43: Lap 19: Sebastian Vettel, on his retirement: "On the second formation lap we lost power for some reason, we don't know why.

"I hope Daniel [Ricciardo] is fine, but 50% of the garage is down, which is bad. It's going to be a long season. At the beginning I thought it was OK, but I didn't get any power from the battery and the engine failed."

6:43: Lap 19: Romain Grosjean passes Marcus Ericsson for 12th place. The Lotus driver might actually score points today providing his Renault engine lasts. That would be impressive considering his lack of running this weekend and the fact he started from the pit lane AND had a drive-through penalty.

6:40: Lap 18: A misfiring cylinder was the culprit of Hamilton's retirement. The rookies are going hell for leather at the race here. Magnussen impressive and Kvyat in the top 10 too

6:38: Lap 17: Rosberg sets another fastest lap as Magnussen looks to make a move into 2nd. But hometown boy Ricciardo isn't giving the place up lightly

6:36: And Hulkenburg is up to 4th. Terrific race for the Force India man so far

6:36: Lap 16: And we're back underway. Racing again here, with Rosberg, Ricciardo and Magnussen leading the way

6:34: Lap 15: The marshals have removed the debris, so we should be back racing soon. Caterham's Marcus Ericsson is running strongly in 12th.

6:33: Lap 15: And the safety car is still out, with confirmation that Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton ARE both out of this race

6:33: Lap 14: Nico Rosberg retains the lead, from Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso. Jenson Button has moved up to sixth, ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne and Kimi Raikkonen.

6:32: Lap 13: So the safety car is out for the first time this year. Surely not the last, either. Time to take stock here

6:32: Lap 12: There is debris on the track from Valtteri Bottas' incident which means the safety car is out. That will actually help Bottas, because many will use this opportunity to pit and that will allow the Finn to move up the field.

6:30: But it's just a tyre change for Bottas

6:27: Mercedes' Nico Rosberg sets the fastest lap of the race to extend his lead to five seconds over the field.

6:25: Lap 11, and Bottas clips the wall as he come round the straight, tailing Raikkonen. He'll have to pit

6:20: Lap 9: So it's a frenetic start in Melbourne. Hamilton, Kobayashi and Massa all out. Rosberg leads Ricciardo and Magnussen. What a start for the young McLaren rookie!

6:19: Lap 8: And Raikkonen holds on for now.

6:18: Lap 7: And now Bottas is hunting down fellow Finn Raikkonen, who's 6th...

6:17: Lap 6: It's unclear if Vettel's in or out at the moment. It could be another retirement in this race

6:16: Recapping the start here, and masterful driving from Rosberg, and it looks like Massa was unlucky in the Williams. He got hammered into by Kobayashi, taken two wheels off

6:15: Lap 5: 3 retirements so far, with Kobayashi, Massa and Hamilton out after under a tenth of the race

6:15: And Hamilton is back in the pits. So much for the Mercedes reliability.

6:14: Lap 4: Sebastian Vettel: "I have no power!"

6:13: Lap 4: Kevin Magnussen sets the early quickest lap, with Rosberg still leading

6:13: Lap 3: Ok now hwe's being told to stay out. Madness in the Mercedes garage!

6:12: Lap 2: And Felipe Massa is out too, as Lewis Hamilton's power unit isn't running as it should. HE'S RETIRING!

6:11: So Kobayashi's return didn't last long. He's out of the Aussie GP after a crash, with Sebastian Vettel 15th!

6:09: Lap 1: Great start for Nico Hulkenburg, as Valtteri Bottas and a Caterham spin off at turn one. Rosberg in pole from Ricciardo at the moment.

6:08: And we're off!!!

6:06: And now the other Marussia, Jules Bianchi, has come to a halt, the Ferrari-powered team seem to be in trouble here and we've not even gone over the line yet!

6:04: Still clear here as the lights are about to start... but we have an aborted start so it's another formation lap. So we're nearly underway!

6.02: And the cars are out for the formation lap. Already we have problems, for Marussia's Max hilton, who stalled on the start. He'll start 17th.

5:59: We might be in Australia, but celebrity Danni Minogue is still supporting the Poms, as she's snapped in the pits with Jenson Button. Minogue: "I hope there's rain as it will help Jenson."

5.56: And here's Lewis Hamilton's pole lap from Saturday's qualifying, pipping Daniel Ricciardo at the very last: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0oeiMjoJ-o

5:53: The Australian national anthem blasts out at Albert Park, with not long to go now.

5:51: So it's been a nightmare start to proceedings for Lotus, with Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado set to start right at the back of the grid - 21st and 22nd respectively - for this race. Worrying times for the Enstone-based squad...

5:49: And this is how they line up. It'll be interesting to see how many of these cars finish the race, given the reliability issues of pre-season.

Driver Car Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1:31.699 1:42.890 1:44.231 2 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Red Bull 1:30.775 1:42.295 1:45.314 3 Nico Rosberg 6 Mercedes 1:32.564 1:42.264 1:44.595 4 Kevin Magnussen 20 McLaren 1:30.949 1:43.247 1:45.745 5 Fernando Alonso 14 Ferrari 1:31.388 1:42.805 1:45.819 6 Jean-Eric Vergne 25 Toro Rosso 1:33.488 1:43.849 1:45.864 7 Nico Hulkenburg 27 Force India 1:33.893 1:43.658 1:46.030 8 Daniil Kvyat 26 Toro Rosso 1:33.777 1:44.331 1:47.368 9 Felipe Massa 19 Williams 1:31.228 1:44.242 1:48.079 10 Valtteri Bottas* 77 Williams 1:31.601 1:43.852 1:48.147 11 Jenson Button 22 McLaren 1:31.396 1:44.437 12 Kimi Raikkonen 7 Ferrari 1:32.439 1:44.494 13 Sebastian Vettel 1 Red Bull 1:31.931 1:44.668 14 Adrian Sutil 99 Sauber 1:33.673 1:45.655 15 Kamui Kobayashi 10 Caterham 1:34.274 1:45.867 16 Sergio Perez 11 Force India 1:34.141 1:47.293 17 Max Chilton 4 Marussia 1:34.293 18 Jules Bianchi 17 Marussia 1:34.794 19 Esteban Gutierrez 21 Sauber 1:35.117 20 Marcus Ericsson 9 Caterham 1:35.157 21 Romain Grosjean 8 Lotus 1:36.993 22 Pastor Maldonado 13 Lotus

5:48: About 10 mins to go now, and a super confident Lewis Hamilton breezes down the pit lane after his pre-race interview. Let's recap how the drivers line up.

5:45: And this is the Albert Park course that the drivers will be navigating, with the teams further up the grid surely hoping for a dry race. For the drivers further down, any rain could be a leveller. An intriguing race in prospect!

5:35: Good morning, afternoon, or evening, depedning where you are in the world! This is VAVEL guiding you through the 2014 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park, where Lewis Hamilton starts on pole and reigning World Champion Sebastian Vettel is way down in 12th.