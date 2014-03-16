Australian Grand Prix: Rosberg storms to opening victory

Nico Rosberg romped to victory in Melbourne, flying past team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the first corner and never looking back.

While the margin of victory indicates a clear advantage for Mercedes over their championship rivals, credit cannot be taken from the German, who despite an early safety car period was completely untroubled under grey skies that never materialised into rain.

Hamilton, however, clearly had an issue with his car after falling back through the grid early on, and had to retire due to a misfiring cylinder after three laps. Sebastian Vettel also had to call it a day a lap later, a mystery loss of power the issue for the World Champion.

Reliability was a major talking point in the build-up to the weekend and it was clear that this race would be one of attrition when Max Chilton failed to make it off the line on the formation lap.

Stablemate Jules Bianchi followed suit just as the race was about to get underway, meaning the Marussia pair would join Romain Grosjean in starting from the pit lane.

As Rosberg catapulted off the line and past Daniel Ricciardo and Hamilton, Kamui Kobayashi braked far too late into a crowd of cars and Felipe Massa was an unfortunate victim of the returning Japanese's misjudgement. The Brazilian was rightfully aggrieved and would make his feelings abundantly clear later.

Vettel had done well to avoid contact in the midfield on the first lap but could not do anything about his RB10's lack of power. Being overtaken by Chilton was not what the German had planned for the day. His race was brought to an end shortly after, along with Hamilton, who was freefalling down the order and powerless to resist.

Valtteri Bottas was able to confirm Williams' early pace and caught the eye with overtaking moves on Nico Hulkenberg and Kimi Raikkonen, and was on course to catch Fernando Alonso before slipping just out of line on entry to Turn 10 and colliding with the wall, resulting in a puncture. He managed to limp back to the pits for a tyre change.

Bottas' flirtation with the barrier had left his wheel too close to the racing line for comfort and the safety car was brought out. Many of the frontrunners pitted in anticipation, and on the restart Rosberg once again comfortably pulled away from Ricciardo.

By Lap 20 he was running nearly a second quicker than the Australian and 1.5 seconds faster than debutant Magnussen, who was certainly impressing in his McLaren.

The race settled down from that point, with the only major action courtesy of the recovering Bottas, the Finn soon enough regaining his spot in the points.

Lotus' nightmare weekend meant nobody was expecting the Enstone squad to pull up any trees, with the fact that both Pastor Maldonado and Romain Grosjean got to half distance before retiring a sign of progress.

Jenson Button had been running in the middle of the points places for much of the race but smart work from the McLaren team meant he leapfrogged Alonso in the stops and was now on Magnussen's trail for the remainder of the race.

The Dane, however, was focusing ahead rather than worrying about his team-mate, and closed to within a second of Ricciardo as Bottas took advantage of a slide by Jean-Eric Vergne further back to take seventh.

Under pressure from the McLaren, Ricciardo admirably held his nerve to cross the line in second to the delight of the fanatic Aussie crowd, who had every right to go wild - the man from Perth is the first Australian to score a podium finish in his home race.

Unfortunately, the ecstasy was short-lived, as Ricciardo was retrospectively disqualified from the GP, for exceeding the maximum weight limit of 100kg. He was therefore consigned to the bottom of the pack, 22nd place, with Red Bull promising to appeal the decision.

Nevertheless, Magnussen was never pressured by Button for that final podium slot, a real credit to his performance. He is the first Dane ever on an F1 podium and the first debutant to spray the champagne since Lewis Hamilton, also for McLaren, in 2007.

Rosberg had been long gone by that time, taking the victory by a brilliant 24.5 seconds from Ricciardo.

Button completed a good day for McLaren by coming home 4th - the Woking squad lead the constructors' championship after one round.

Alonso and Bottas failed to pressurise him and finished 5th and 6th respectively. Rounding off the points were Nico Hulkenberg, Kimi Raikkonen, Vergne and the quietly impressive Daniil Kvyat, who - with his 10th-place finish - ousted Sebastian Vettel as the youngest-ever points scorer.

Sergio Perez was subsequently promoted from 11th to 10th owing to Ricciardo's disqualification, taking a solitary championship point for Force India.

Race results: