Malaysian Grand Prix: as it happened

11:07: Thanks for following the coverage once again,. VAVEL will be back for the next race in Bahrain next weekend, starting from 3.30pm BST. Goodbye!

11:07: Race winner Lewis Hamilton: "That was just incredible after such a difficult weekend and a long winter. I just feel so grateful, particularly after the tragedy three weeks and I would like to dedicate the win to the families.

"Today you are sweating before you even got in the car so you just have try to keep cool and keep your focus. But the team were absolutely spot on with all their instructions today so big thanks to them."

11:02: Felipe Massa guilty of ignoring team orders, apparently. Continued racing team-mate Valtteri Bottas despite orders to the contrary

10:57: So the rain stayed away, a dry race, and actor Benedict Cumberbatch doing the presentation and interviews

10:55: Quick comment from the podium and that'll be that

10:53: 'God Save the Queen' rings out at Sepang, with Lewis Hamilton celebrating the win. Two Germans on the podium though, natch. Hamitlon all smiles as the sun sets

10:49: 1) Hamilton 2) Rosberg 3) Vettel 4) Alonso 5) Hulkenburg 6) Button 7) Massa 8) Bottas 9) Magnussen 10) Kvyat 11) Grosjean 12) Raikkonen 13) Kobayashi 14) Ericsson 15) Chilton 16) (Ret.) Ricciardo 17) (Ret.) Gutierrez 18) (Ret.) Sutil 19) (Ret.) Vergne 20) (Ret.) Bianchi 21) (Ret.) Maldonado 22) (Ret.) Perez

10:47: And that's Mercedes's first one-two since the 1955 Italian GP. Hamilton's first win since Hungary 2013

10:46: 1) Hamilton 2) Rosberg 3) Vettel 4) Alonso 5) Hulkenburg 6) Button 7) Massa 8) Bottas 9) Magnussen 10) Kvyat

10:45: And Lewis Hamilton wins the 2014 Malaysian Grand Prix! Nico Rosberg takes 2nd, with Sebastian Vettel claiming 3rd

10:44: Lap 56: Hamilton about to go through and...

10:42: Lap 55: 2 laps remaining, Raikkonen still yet to pass Grosjean, and we're heading towards a Mercedes one-two. Hamilton leading Rosberg, who moves 9 seconds clear of Vettel

10:41: Lap 54: The Williams drivers are racing, and Massa is told to let Bottas past into 7th

10:39: Lap 53: And finally Alonso passes, he's up to 4th. 4 laps left

10:37: Lap 52: Ricciardo finally retires. For definite this time. Alonso about to pass Hulkenburg in 4th

10:35: Lap 51: Raikkonen challenging his old Lotus team-mate Grosjean, who's 11th. Can the Finn squeeze into the top ten?

10:33: Lap 50: Vettel under pressure in 3rd from Hulkenburg, just 2.9 secs back

10:31: Lap 49: Hamilton 13 seconds ahead of Rosberg, with Vettel told to box, in 3rd

10:28: Lap 48: Alonso fastest lap, that's surprising to see the Ferrari quicker than the Mercedes cars. But then Alonso is racing harder than Hamilton needs to

10:26: Lap 47: Massa battling with Button for 6th, but the McLaren is making a good fist of staying ahead

10:25: Lap 46: Hulkenburg holding onto 4th place, but expect Alonso to push when the German has pitted

10:22: Lap 45: Ricciardo like Rasputin here. Just will not leave this race. Front wing failure? But he's still in, despite being over a lap behind in last place due to another problem

10:20: Lap 44: Lewis Hamilton has lapped 9th placed Magnussen. Absolutely storming this race

10:19: Lap 43: No he's back in! He's lost a lap, but he's still racing. Right at the back of the grid, after a problem with the tyre change. He's under investigation for an unsafe release

10:17: Lap 42: Daniel Ricciardo is out! Trouble in the pit lane, as the Aussie can't get started out of the box. That shunts both the Williams cars up to 6th and 7th respectively

10:15: Lap 41: Drops of rain definitely now, but how severe will it be. Raikkonen up to 13th, fighting through the pack but his race was marred by his clash with Magnussen early on

10:13: Lap 40: Alonso bearing down on 4th, Daniel Ricciardo. The Spaniard has more fuel in hand here

10:12: Lap 39: And Hamilton also concurs about rain in the area. A shower forecasted for the last stage of the race

10:11: Lap 38: 6 retirements, with Gutierrez out, joining his Sauber team-mate Adrain Sutil

10:09: Lap 37: When we're back racing again, Vettel will be primed to place Rosberg. We're still pootling around under yellow flag conditions though

10:07: Lap 36: Kimi Raikkonen: "There's a bit of water around the back of the track." Rain imminent?

10:06: Lap 35: Adrian Sutil of Sauber has stopped on track. Which means a yellow flag. No overtaking

10:04: Lap 34: Vettel moving to within a second of 3rd placed Rosberg. Chilton precictably propping up the field in 18th. Four cars out of this race

10:03: Lap 33: Valtteri Bottas goes fastest, 1.45 mins, or thereabouts.

10.01: Lap 32: Grosjean going well here, in spite of Lotus's woes, he's up to 12th now, ahead of Kamui Kobayashi, who's having a good race so far

9:59: Lap 31: And the Hamilton lead over Rosberg is 10 seconds now. Unassailable?

9:57: Lap 30: Game changer, rain has been picked up in the area, but still dry on track at the moment. Who would a changeable race aid?

9:56: Lap 29: Halfway through the race, and Ricciardo with a customary Red Bull quickfire pitstop. He comes back out with hard tyres. They're going for it

9:54: Lap 28: Hulkenburg, once again, the star of this race so far. The Force India man will certainly be in the mix for a top 5 placing

9:52: Lap 27: And now Raikkonen up to 16th

9:50: Lap 26: Gutierrez up to 15th, passing Marussia's Max Chilton

9:48: Lap 25: But Alonso holding on. Sutil has got ahead of Chilton into 14th place. Can the Sauber man push for a points finish?

9:46: Lap 24: Button up to 7th, Hulkenburg closing on 5th placed Alonso.

9:44: Lap 23: Kvyat into the pits

9:43: Lap 22: As you were, Hamilton leading Rosberg, ahead of Vettel and Ricciardo. Alonso in 5th

9:41: Lap 21: Gap from 2nd placed Rosberg to 3rd placed Vettel is 2.5 secs. Mercedes telling their man to increase that

9:39: Lap 20: Jean-Eric Vergne out of this Grand Prix, with Bottas challenging Daniil Kvyat for 9th

9:37: Lap 19: Fastest straight line speed so far: Felipe Massa, just a shade over 200mph. Raikkonen into the pits

9:35: Lap 18: Hamilton with a fastest lap, just over 1.46 mins. Raikkonen fighting to get past Marcus Ericsson here. The Caterham driver isn't giving up his place easily though

9:33: Lap 17: Mercedes leading Red Bull here, with Vettel taking a new fastest lap. Hamilton back in 1st already after his pit stop, not hanging about here, the Brit

9:31: Lap 16: Confirmation that Jukes Bianchi has retired too. So just 19 drivers left in at Sepang

9:28: Lap 15: Raikkonen still languishing, 19th after his early stop. Hamilton comes in at the end of the lap

9:27: Lap 14: Great battle for 7th between Ricciardo (7) and Alonso (8), with the Aussie staying ahead for the moment. Bottas has moved ahead of Vettel, but the German snatches 4th back

9:25: Lap 13: Williams going well, 8th and 9th right now, but what about Hulkenburg again? Up to 5th in a Force India!

9:24: Lap 12: Vettel has moved up to 3rd ahead of his team-mate Ricciardo, as Alonso pits

9:23: Lap 11: Bianchi also in the pits, and Magnussen has been handed a 5 second stop-go penalty for the nudge on Raikkonen, Hamilton is crusing here. 6.2 secs ahead.

9:21: Lap 10: Magnussen being called into the pits early. A nose change, which will mean he'll have to extend his last two stints if he's going with a three-stop strategy

9:19: Lap 9: Hamilton leading by 5 and ahalf secs ahead of Rosberg now

9:17: Lap 8: And the run goes on for number 13! Maldonado out of the race

9:15: Lap 7: A five second stop-go penalty for Jules Bianchi after his clash with Maldonado. And Bottas is warned by the Williams techs about racing Massa too aggressively

9:13: Lap 6: Hamilton leading by 4.3 secs, fastest lap too for the Brit. All going swimmingly for him so far

9:11: Lap 5: Raikkonen got a tap from Magnussen on turn two of the first lap which led to his puncture, but he's back out now admittedly at the back of the pack

9:10: Lap 4: Valtteri Bottas started 18th on the gird, but is up to 10th. Great drive so far from the Williams man

9:08: Lap 3: Hamilton, Rosberg, Ricciardo, Vettel and Alonso are front five. Perez the only car out at the moment

9:07: Lap 2: Flat rear tyre for Raikkonen! Poor start to the season for the Finn. It was Bianchi who went off in a clash with Maldonado, he's now into the pits for a new rear tyre

9:06: Lap 1: Vettel down to 4th behind his teammate Ricciardo. Massa and Bottas have made serious gains early on, with Hamilton stretching out his early lead

9:05: Mercedes one-two at the moment, with Hamilton leading Rosberg. And a Marussia and a Lotus are off the track

9:04: And we're off! The 2014 Malaysian Grand Prix is underway

9:02: Sergio Perez isn't on the grid, and he's not even in the race anymore. The Mexican has had to retire before the race even starts. 21 will start!

9am: And now the formation lap, ahead of the race start imminently

8:58: So the "other" story here is that Pastor Maldonado is wearing the number 13. A number that has never completed an F1 race. With Lotus's reliability issues you wouldn't rule it out continuing

8:55: So Hamilton, Vettel, Rosberg, Alonso and Ricciardo start at the front

8:53: 67 percent chance of rain, by all accounts. You never know with a micro-climate like Malaysia

8:48: Just over ten minutes to go, can Mercedes get two on the podium here?

8:46: A minute's silence for the victims of the Malaysian Airlines tragedy, followed by the national anthem. 15 mins to go

8:45: "Stinking hot today!" says Christian Horner, of Red Bull. "We're aiming to put Mercedes under as much pressure as possible". Red Bull targeting at least a podium

8:41: The cars are out, the pit doors are open and Sergio Perez has already stalled his Force India. With anti-stalling devices fitted to these cars, how on earth has he done that?

8:38:

8:35: Magical Malaysia under 25 minutes from getting underway, and it's 56 laps at Sepang, lots of overtaking areas and the drivers love it. Let's take a look...

8:34: Star of the Australian Grand Prix, rookie Kevin Magnussen, was lauded by a large contingent of Danish fans earlier in the day

8:33: Touching 34 degrees currently on track, phew! Fittingly, it's also the start of British Summer Time today, so warmth all round!

8:33: Very hot conditions in Malaysia at the moment, in stark contrast to the sopping wet qualifying session. With three tyre choices available to teams, it'll be interesting to see who chooses what.

8:32: Let's recap what happened in qualifying yesterday:

Driver Car Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes 1:57.202 1:59.041 1:59.431 2 Sebastian Vettel 1 Red Bull 1:57.654 1:59.399 1:59.486 3 Nico Rosberg 6 Mercedes 1:57.183 1:59.445 2:00.050 4 Fernando Alonso 14 Ferrari 1:58.889 2:01.356 2:00.175 5 Daniel Ricciardo 3 Red Bull 1:58.913 2:00.147 2:00.541 6 Kimi Raikkonen 7 Ferrari 1:59.257 2:02.532 2:01.218 7 Nico Hulkenburg 27 Force India 1:58.883 2:00.839 2:01.712 8 Kevin Magnussen 20 McLaren 2:00.358 2:02.094 2:02.213 9 Jean-Eric Vergne 25 Toro Rosso 2:01.689 2:02.096 2:03.078 10 Jenson Button 22 McLaren 2:00.889 2:01.810 2:04.053 11 Daniil Kvyat 26 Toro Rosso 2:01.175 2:02.351 12 Esteban Gutierrez 21 Sauber 2:01.134 2:02.369 13 Felipe Massa 19 Williams 2:00.047 2:02.460 14 Sergio Perez 11 Force India 2:00.076 2:02.511 15 Valtteri Bottas 77 Williams 1:59.709 2:02.756 16 Romain Grosjean 8 Lotus 2:00.202 2:02.885 17 Pastor Maldonado 13 Lotus 2:02.074 18 Adrian Sutil 99 Sauber 2:02.131 19 Jules Bianchi 17 Marussia 2:02.702 20 Kamui Kobayashi 10 Caterham 2:03.595 21 Max Chilton 4 Marussia 2:04.388 22 Marcus Ericsson 9 Caterham 2:04.407

8:30: Welcome everybody to this live coverage of the 2014 Malaysian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to get underway at 9am BST. With Lewis Hamilton on pole position again and Nico Rosberg starting third, Mercedes are again the team to beat