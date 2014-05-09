Spanish GP driver look: Fernando Alonso

Mr Consistent, Fernando Alonso, heads into his home race this weekend off the back off a turbulent season for the Maranello outfit.

Despite another underwhelming year for Ferrari, it appears that no driver in F1 can rack up points like Alonso, who somehow finds himself in third place in the drivers standings.

His teammate Kimi Räikkönen is way back in 12th with a meagre 11 points, and with the Spaniard's unerring ability to drag any car onto the podium, it is stunning that Alonso hasn’t won a title since 2006.

After Stefano Domenicali’s dismissal, Ferrari have appointed Marco Mattiacci as team principal, who previously spent time heading up the American division of the Italian car manufacturer.

He is rumoured to being groomed as the eventual replacement of Luca di Montezemolo, who is the Chairman of the Ferrari group, but for now he must impress as the parachute boss of an F1 team.

Ferrari also hoped to roll out a new aero package for Barcelona, as with most teams for the first European race of the season, however they haven’t put any major upgrades on the car for this weekend since April's Chinese Grand Prix.

That will allow rivals Red Bull to potentially steal a march on them, and the reigning world champions will be favourites to take the crown of best-of-the-rest on Sunday.

The Catalan crowd however are bound to get behind their man, and they hope he can produce a performance that will break the stranglehold of the Mercedes-powered teams.

Hopes will have been raised by Alonso putting his Ferrari onto the podium in Shanghai, surprising pundits by outpacing the Red Bulls, but still came nowhere near the runaway Mercedes's.

Alonso did claim his second career win in Barcelona last year and Ferrari have won over half the races at the Circuit de Catalunya since the turn of the century.

But with Lewis Hamilton’s domination this season, the partisan home crowd would probably settle for a podium from the man in red.