Monaco Grand Prix driver look: Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg is under the spotlight for his performance in Monaco on Sunday for a variety of reasons.

First, he's currently losing the team-mate season battle with Lewis Hamilton, with the Briton now top of the drivers' championship standings.

Aside from the 2014 season opener in Australia, where Rosberg won after Hamilton was forced to retire, the German has been runner-up to his rival on all four occasions since then.

His best chance of snatching a win still remains Bahrain, where he was racing his team-mate for the whole second half of the race. But it was last time out in Barcelona that Rosberg will feel he dropped the ball.

A tyre strategy played to perfection ensured the German rocketed back into front-running contention for the last handful of laps, and with the momentum, the pace and the pressure on, he choked.

It's telling how much analysis of Rosberg's title credentials have been gleaned from his lack of killer insinct this year. It seems everyone has now revoked the consensus view that Rosberg was going to be Mercedes' thinking driver this season.

But now onto Monaco, with Rosberg primed to race around the streets he grew up in, and he knows exactly what it takes to win there.

It was last season in Monte Carlo where the ice-cool German stormed to victory, and will be on a high after signing a two-year contract extension with Mercedes. Can he repeat that success this time out?

Even Mercedes will have concerns over success at the circuit this time though, as they're operating with by far the most powerful engine, which will be a non-factor on a circuit such as Monte Carlo.