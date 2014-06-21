Felipe Massa steals Austrian GP pole

Felipe Massa pulled a blinding final lap out of nowhere to earn Williams their first pole position in three and a half years at the Red Bull Ring.

Sir Frank’s squad have seen a revival this season after years in the doldrums, and the Brazilian confirmed their return to the big time with his first pole since his horrific accident at the Hungaroring.

If the day wasn’t already good enough for the Grove team, Valtteri Bottas would join his team-mate on the front row after initially setting the pace in Q3 ahead of Nico Rosberg – with Lewis Hamilton unable to set a time in that crucial final session.

The first qualifying session saw no big surprises, with the Saubers joining the Marussias and Caterhams in the bottom six.

The main talking point of the session was drivers failing to stay within track limits at the penultimate corner. Multiple drivers had their times disallowed as a result. Indeed, Adrian Sutil’s best lap - which included the most minor of deviances outside the white line - would have seen him make the Q2 cut.

Generating heat into the tyres also proved to be a problem at high altitude, which resulted in the whole field doing more than one flying lap at a time. In particular, Lotus really struggled with this and only scraped through Q1 as a result.

The middle session saw youth triumph over experience, with a big factor being that being the younger drivers' greater experience of the Red Bull Ring in different racing categories. Jean-Eric Vergne and Jenson Button were eliminated while rookie team-mates Daniil Kvyat and Kevin Magnussen cruised through to the final session.

Sebastian Vettel’s 2014 struggles also continued, as whilst Daniel Ricciardo managed to squeeze through into Q3, the four-time champion could only muster the 13th fastest time. The German will start 12th, however, thanks to Sergio Perez’s grid penalty. The Mexican just missed the cut in 11th place.

The third session began with Mercedes still looking favourites, with Williams not far behind. However, it was Bottas who topped the timesheets at the mid-point of Q3, with Rosberg too slow and Hamilton running wide at the evil Turn 8.

The final runs saw no improvement from the championship leader, with Finn Bottas looking set to cliam his maiden pole – but Massa had other ideas, stealing in at the death to usurp his stable-mate while Hamilton ran off-track.

Best of the rest was Fernando Alonso, who can be very happy with fourth, whilst Ricciardo managed to salvage some respectability for Red Bull at their home circuit with fifth. Impressive showings from Magnussen and Kvyat followed, with Kimi Raikkonen taking eighth by default after both Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg failed to set representative times.