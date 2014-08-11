The Stars Of Tomorrow

With some of Formula One's frontrunners reaching their 'twilight years', now seems a good time to look at three possible contenders to replace them at the forefront of Formula One for the next generation.

Daniel Ricciardo

The star of the season so far, Ricciardo has made the transition from mid table driver to race winner, and he's made it look effortless in the process. The ever smiling Australian is the only driver bar the Mercedes duo to win a race this season, in fact he's managed to win two, the Canadian and Hungarian Grands Prix, both won in somewhat last gasp circumstances. At the beginning of the season it seemed he would play understudy to Reigning Champion Sebastian Vettel in a similar role as to what fellow Aussie Mark Webber endured at Red Bull, but Ricciardo has shone so far. Currently sitting third in the Championship, the Australian is certainly a champion in the making.

His passage to Formula One began when he was signed to the Red Bull Junior Team, he won the British Formula 3 Championship in 2009, graduating to the Formula Renault 3.5 Championship for 2010. In November 2009 he participated in the Young Drivers Test for Red Bull's F1 team at Abu Dhabi. He went fastest by over a second. This provoked Christian Horner topromote him to be one of Red Bull's Test Drivers for 2010. In his debut year he lost out on the Championship in the final round, losing by only two points.

His first foray into F1 was a drive for HRT, for the second half of the season, replacing Narain Karthikeyan. This helped Ricciardo get used to F1 as Toro Rosso, Red Bull's sister team, would sign him on for 2012. After promising results in the two years he spent there, he was linked with the Red Bull seat that would be vacated by Mark Webber at the end of the season. Ricciardo beat team mate Jean-Eric Vergne and 2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen to the seat alongside Sebastian Vettel for 2014.

So what does the future hold for Ricciardo? he's still not ruled out of this season's Championship, but it seems unlikely due to the pace of the Mercedes drivers. He's definitely a future Formula One World Champion, Ricciardo still needs to learn but he's certainly on the right track. Red Bull can certainly give him the car to challenge and due to his past commitments with Red Bull, it's likely he won't move teams to achieve his Championship dream.

Valtteri Bottas

The young Finn has impressed for Williams this season so far, after a string of podium finishes, Bottas is showing his future potential. It seems the rule changes have helped Williams' revival this season. The 9 time Constructors Champions have started competing at the right end of the grid again after a couple of years at the back of the grid. Bottas has shone for the Grove based outfit, even against his much more experienced team mate Felipe Massa. His pace and potential was shown last year in Qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, in an extremely uncompetitive Williams FW35, Bottas managed to Qualify third.

After finishing third in consecutive years in the Fromula 3 Euro Series in 2009 and 2010, Bottas won the Masters of Formula 3 in the same years, becoming the first person to win the one race competition twice, in doing so he joined a pantheon of Former F1 drivers to win the competition, including David Coulthard, Takuma Sato and Lewis Hamilton. In 2010 he was signed by Williams to be their Test driver. He participated in 15 Friday Practice sessions in the 3 years he was Test Driver. In 2011 he competed in the GP3 series, a feeder Championship for Formula One. He managed to win the Championship by seven points from team mate James Celado, and winning four races throughout the season.

He made his Formula One debut for Williams in 2013 at the Australian Grand Prix, despite his encouraging Qualifying at Canada, he only managed to score 4 points all season. Although his team mate Pastor Maldonado only managed a solitary point, so Bottas' performance was far better than the Venezuelan. In 2014 he's managed his best ever results of 2nd place at the British and German Grands Prix. His title credentials are strong, although the question is is whether he'll be able to win the Championship at Williams. Perhaps he may need to move team to win a Championship, maybe Ferrari or Mercedes, or even McLaren, but it remains to be seen whether they can give him a title winning car.

Jules Bianchi

The Marussia driver is part of the Ferrari Junior programme, and the driver who delivered Marussia's first ever points in Formula One, at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix, finishing ninth. Bianchi has shown some incredible potential, despite being in a car that won't let him show it. After his impressive results, Ferrari decided to put him in the car for the test a week after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone to replace Kimi Raikkonen, who sustained bruising after his heavy crash at the British Grand Prix. Bianchi managed to be fastest, managing to outpace World Champions Sebatian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, but they were focusing on development work. Also he managed to set times that were faster than Kimi Raikkonen's Qualifying times.

He won the 2008 Masters Of Formula 3 as well as finishing third in the Formula 3 Euro Series. In 2009 he managed to win the Euro Series with 8 wins to his name, winning the title by 39 points. In 2010 he moved into the GP2 Series, the feeder series for Formula One, finishing third in his debut year, with the Champion being Romain Grosjean. In 2011 he was signed by Ferrari to be a Test driver, alongside competing in the GP2 Series, Finishing third again. For 2012 Bianchi moved to the Formula Renault 3.5 Series, as well as being Test Driver for the Sahara Force India Formula One Team. He finished second in the Championship.

His chance in F1 came when he replaced arranged driver Luiz Razia at Marussia due to Razia having some sponsorship issues. After taking his place alongside Max Chilton, Bianchi had a decent first season in Formula One, finishing 15th on his debut in Australia and his season highest finish of 13th in Malaysia. 2014 proved to be a lot better for Bianchi and Marussia, as he scored 2 points in Monaco for Marussia, overshadowing rival team Caterham's impressive 11th place. Bianchi has a bright future ahead of him, with talks of a move to Ferrari once Kimi Raikkonen's contract expires at the end of 2015. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman can be a title contender, but he certainly has the potential to be challenging at the top.

There are many other drivers who could also be up there, e.g. Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, and as we enter a new generation of drivers, it'll be interesting to see who ends up achieving and being World Champion in the future.