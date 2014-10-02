Trouble At Caterham

Backmarker outfit Caterham's future is currently in doubt as it was reported that bailiffs visited the Leafield base of the team, and took some important components. A 2013 Caterham test car, a simulator and a few parts due to be used at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Joining Formula One in 2010 under the name Lotus, Caterham struggled from the off, with experienced drivers Jarno Trulli and Heikki Kovalainen not being able to score any points in an unreliable car. Since their debut in 2010, Caterham have never managed to score a point. Current driver Marcus Ericsson came close this season, with 11th place at Monaco. On any other weekend, this would be a successful result, but fellow minnows Marussia managed to score their first points.

Marussia joined Formula One at the same time as Caterham, and the two have always fought over 10th place in the Championship standings. They could secure a stunning ninth place finish this season thanks to their two point haul at Monaco, thanks to star driver Jules Bianchi. Caterham have showed no sign of progress, in fact,they look like they've backtracked slightly.

This season has been a turbulent one, with team owner Tony Fernandes selling off the team to a Swiss-Mddle Eastern consortium in July. A familiar face now advises the team's new owners, Colin Kolles, former team boss of Jordan, Midland, Spyker and the ill fated HRT team. Former Minardi driver Christijan Albers was placed in charge, only to resign two months later.

Roughly 40 employees were sacked following financial issues, they have taken legal action against the new owners, citing unfair dismissal. Driver Kamui Kobayashi also drives on a race-by-race basis, which is rare. He was replaced in Spa by sportscar driver Andre Lotterer. Caterham's future doesn't look bright, with the issues on and off track, it may be likely we see them drop off the grid.