Hamilton wins again, this time in Russia

Lewis Hamilton has increased his lead at the top of the drivers' standings, to 17 points after securing his 9th win of the 2014 season with an accomplished drive from start-to-finish in Russia, where F1 has graced the country for the first time.

There was a subdued atmosphere before the race, as all of the drivers paid tribute to fellow driver Jules Bianchi, currently in hospital in a "critical but stable" condition after an unfortunate accident this time last week in Singapore.

The race was all but won after the first corner, where Rosberg failed to overtake his team-mate and instead caused himself trouble as the car locked-up. He consequently was forced into making a pit stop on lap 2, but did significantly well to get back into the race and finish in 2nd place. 3rd place went to Valterri Bottas, who also got the fastest lap of the race as he overtook Vettel and Alonso into 4th place (in the overall standings).

Many had complained that the race didn't have the exciting edge that we are used to, but it's unsurprising given the fact that Russia is a new country involved in the campaign, and the tires were not as smooth as expected. Mercedes capped off a perfect week with another one-two, and they'll be celebrating tonight for sure as they picked up their first-ever Constructors Championship with over 560 points; their nearest rivals Red Bull are too far behind to catch them.

Race-winner Hamilton had this to say afterwards: "I'm so proud to have contributed to the work of this great team, to get the first constructors' championship is a huge achievement, the car has been a dream and I could have only dreamt of a day like this. There is an incredible synergy within the team and there is huge support from everyone right through from board level, they are real racers. Everyone really wants to win and this car and engine are just mind-blowing."

Here's the updated list of standings after today's race, with 3 remaining before the season is over.