2014 Brazilian Grand Prix - As It Happened - Rosberg Seals Fifth Win Of Season

Rosberg wins the Bazilian Grand Prix! Hamilton span and finished second. Straight fight to the end of the race! Tyrewear was a real issue, Daniel Ricciardo ends fifteen race finish streak after front left suspension failure. Grosjean out as he stops the car. Massa handed penalty for speeding in the pits. Bottas and Raikkonen suffer slow stops. Tweet us at #VAVELF1 for your opinions.

We follow up Austin with yet another thriller! Rosberg triumphs here at Interlagos. I've been Aaron Irwin, and please stay tuned as a report is set to follow. Brazil gives us a marvellous race, The title race still has a lot of fight. Goodnight!

The crowd chants Massa's name to the tune of the old Ayrton Senna chant, must be spine tinging for Felipe.

Rapturous applause for Massa as he stands on to the podium for a fifth time in Brazil. It's almost like Schumacher's Ferrari days hearing the German narional anthem every race.

Hamilton now 17 points ahead of Nico in the title race. Nico needs to win with Hamilton at least P3 if he is to win the Championship.

Rosberg, Hamilton, Massa, Button, Vettel, Alonso, Raikkonen, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas is your top 10! Massa the hero as he reaches another Home podium.

Massa rounds off the podium with Jenson Button P4. Great racing here in Interlagos. 2nd in Abu Dhabi would seal the title for Lewis.

Nico Rosberg wins the Brazilian Grand Prix!!! Hamilton behind him for their 11th One Two finish.

Lap 70/71. 11th One two, 15th win, pure dominance should they hold on by Mercedes.

Lap 69/71. Three laps left! Can Nico hold on?

Lap 67/71. Tense finish here. Raikkonen and Alonso fighting for sixth, Alonso clearly faster, but no intervention from Ferrari. Alonso takes matters in his own hands and overtakes using DRS.

Lap 65/71. The uneasy feeling about Abu Dhabi is still there. Raikkonen holding up Alonso, with Gosjean retiring.

Lap 63/71. Quiet race from the likes of Sauber and Toro Rosso. Sutil P17 with Gutierrez P14. No points today for Sauber.

Lap 61/71. Button tries a move on Kimi into turn one! He uses DRS and gets past the Ferrari, Vettel seizes his opportunity and steals a move on Kimi too. Ron and Eric look at your potential outgoing driver, sign him up!

Lap 60/71. Hamilton is testing Rosberg's resolve as he moves out of his air, it'd be hard on Nico to lose this race having led for nearly all of it. Lewis closing in constantly.

Lap 58/71. Nico 0.6 secs ahead of Lewis, this is fascinating as a psychological battle ensues. Massa looks set for P3, with Hulkenberg just behind him in what'd be a marvellous result, shame he has to pit again.

Lap 56/71. Button closing in on Raikkonen in P5, Mercedes coming up to backmarkers, this could affect the battle for the lead.

Lap 55/71. All Nico has to do is drive, he doesn't need to try anyting fancy, he just needs to prove he's psychologically stronger than Lewis. It's yours forhe taking Nico, but Lewis won't make it easy for him.

Lap 52/71. Hamilton comes out just behind Nico, it's now a staight fight until the end of the race! exciting stuff promises us. Massa is seen going into the wrong pit stop area, moving into McLaren's instead of his own team, Massa for McLaren in 2015 anyone?

Lap 51/71. Rosberg pits and gets away efficiently, Hamilton takes the lead but it may only be a matter of time until Nico retakes his lead.

Lap 48/71. Kvyat passes Perez, he moves into eleventh. Only the one retirement today as Riccardo suffers suspension failure. Magnussen pits again as Hamilton closes in on Rosberg.

Lap 47/71. Hamilton is only 2.5 seconds behind Nico, can he mastermind a great victory and edge closer to title number two?

Lap 46/71. Rumours arising that Red Bull and Ferrari are to run three cars next season. That could blow the driver market wide open.

Lap 43/71. Another long stop from Bottas, could have ruined his chances of some good points here. Would be a huge shame for Button to lave F1 after his performances recently, and the fact he's almost double Magnussen's points tally. JB is P4.

Lap 42/71. Jenson Button in fourth, can he manage a podium in what may be his penultimate race of his career? Bottas under attack from Raikkonen, but the Ferrari passes the Williams.

Lap 41/71. Ricciardo's car being inspected in the pits, if he doesn't retire, he'll be at the back of the grid.

Lap 40/71. Ricciardo appears to be out, his left brake is failing, he's running a little slower and this could be the end of his race and his first retirement since Malaysia.

Lap 37/71. Sebastian Vettel almost collides with Kvyat as he uses DRS on the pit straight.

Lap 35/71. Rosberg leads om Hamilton, who suffered a little spin, get involved by tweeting us using the hashtag #VAVELF1. Raikkonen pits from P5 and has a slight problem in the pits with a front jack failure.

Lap 30/71. Perez given a stop/go for speeding in the pitlane. Hamilton is on the attack! he's on a three stop strategy apparently. Button battling Kvyat here.

Lap 29/71. Hamilton spins on track! His rear axle locked up and he's span off at turn three, it's cost him around seven seconds and hands the advantage to Nico. Hamilton changes his tyres and is on the hunt.

Lap 27/71. Bottas too long in the pits as he has an apparent seatbelt problem, could have ruined his race a lap after Massa's long stop. Chances of podium gone?

Lap 26/71. Massa pits and has fresh tyres, he serves his penalty and rejoins in 11th. Rosberg pits again after suffering horrible flat spots on his tyres.

Lap 25/71. Grosjean finally pits,with Vettel attempting to undercut Alonso by pitting. Massa set to serve his penalty this lap.

Lap 24/71. Alonso, Vettel and Ricciardo pass Grosjean, who will almost certainly pit at the end of the lap, with him having no grip on his tyres.

Lap 23/71. Red Bull lingering in ninth and tenth, they could do with some rain, it'd help them make an impact here.

Lap 22/71. Grosjean yet to stop, he runs P6 and is being hunted down by Magnussen, whose tyres look awfully blistered.

Lap 21/71. Rosberg lapping faster than Lewis here, could be win number five for Nico, tyres are blistering quickly here, could see four stops being done by some drivers. Horrible looking blisters on Hamilton's car from the slow motion views.

Lap 20/71. Top Ten....

1) Rosberg, 2) Hamilton, 3) Massa, 4) Bottas, 5) Button, 6) Grosjean, 7) Magnussen, 8) Alonso, 9) Vettel, 10) Ricciardo.

Lap 18/71. Rosberg is now complaining of oversteer on the radio. Could this fall into Hamilton's hands? or will his problem be addressed? there are bound to be a lot of black spots on tyres today, with sector 2 being very hard on the tyres.

Lap 17/71. Starting on the medium tyre is a risky move, but Hulkenberg and Kvyat have made it work so far. The top 10 is a little shuffled due to contrasting tyre strategies. But is still Mercedes dominated, with five in the top six.

Lap 15/71. Hamilton all over the back of Hulkenberg, only a matter of time before he passes the Force India.

Lap 14/71. Mercedes dominating the race here, it's either going to be Nco or Lewis today by the look of it.

Lap 13/71. We're seeing a lot of lock ups occuring at turn one, which will ruin the tyres. Hulkenberg still leads but the Mercedes are riht behind him. As Rosberg takes the lead on the start finish straight.

Lap 12/71. Rosberg pulling away from Hamilton as Rosbrg overtook Kvyat and Hamilton is having trouble getting past the Toro Rosso.

Lap 11/71. Rosberg sets the fastest lap, a 1:15.3, some five seconds slower than his Qualifying lap. Rosberg will soon assume the lead as Hulkenberf and Kvyat need to pit from first and second respectively.

Lap 10/71. Hamilton and Rosberg are battling their way through the field. Hulkenberg leads as he started on the Medium tyre, which means a longer stint.

Lap 9/71. Button and Bottas battling it out, they came out of the pits together and are now fighting. Hamilton pits and comes out behind Nico! 1-0 to Rosberg there. Could be an interesting afternoon.

Lap 8/71. Rosberg pits! Hamilton assumes the lead. Massa under investigation for speeding in the pits. Fve second stop/go for Massa.

Lap 6/71. Let us know what you think of today's race using the hashtag #VAVELF1. Bottas, Button and Vettel pit as Bottas is potentially released unsafely. three stoppers could be a possibility.

Lap 5/71. Maldonado pits for Mediums, is he tryng a longer stint? Hamilton may need to leap frog the German if he is to take the lead. But with Rosberg probably having preference on strategy, it could compromise the Brit's race. Drivers sarting to pit already.

Lap 4/71. Ricciardo is closing in on Vettel, will Red Bull release the Australian as he appears to hav more peed than his champion team mate. Gutierrez is in 10th, would be an impressive result should he keep it.

Lap 3/71. As DRS becomes available Rosberg is just over a second clear of Hamilton. May come down to pit strategy today.

Lap 2/71. Mercedes powered cars pulling away already, Mercedes and Williams appear to be edging away from the McLarens, Raikkone. s 11th at the end of lap 2.

Lap 1/71. Everyone round the first corner safely! Rosberg keeps the lead as Vettel caught out by Magnussen and Raikkonen! McLarens now P5 ad 6.

16:00. Getting ready for the formation lap! the top 10 are on the soft tyres, will Hamilton take his 11th win? or is Rosberg going to convert his pole into a win?

15:55. Lewis Hamilton has never won the Brazilian Grand Prix, Can see that changing here, with only one thing possibly stopping him, his car.

15:50. Adrian Sutil of Sauber will start from the pitlane, there had to be a change on his car and means he'll be at the back of the grid come lap one.

15:45. 15 minutes to go! is Brazil going to follow up from Austin and be a thriller? we'll soon find out.

15:30. The dash into turn one is perhaps one of the most exciting of starts on the calendar. The pure blindness of the first corner is incredibly unique. Could see some crashes here if they're not careful, let's hope the Mercedes lads keep their focus.

15:15. With Red Bull's poor qualifying by their standards, are their chances of a podium lower than usual? It's hard to see them beating Mercedes or Williams today, McLaren may be possible to beat for the Milton Keynes team.

15:05. Fernando Alonso looks set to sign for McLaren, with the Woking team set to announce the Spaniard on a 'multi-year' deal set to be the biggest in Formula One history. This almost certainly means Jenson Button is to leave the sport after 15 years.

As we enter the final hour before the race, here's a reminder of today's grid in this F1 Live Inline.

1) Rosberg (Mercedes), 2) Hamilton (Mercedes), 3) Massa (Williams), 4) Bottas (Williams), 5) Button (McLaren), 6) Vettel (Red Bull), 7) Magnussen (McLaren), 8) Alonso (Ferrari), 9) Ricciardo (Red Bull), 10) Raikkonen (Ferrari), 11) Gutierrez (Sauber), 12) Hulkenberg (Force India), 13) Sutil (Sauber), 14) Grosjean (Lotus), 15) Vergne (Toro Rosso), 16) Maldonado (Lotus), 17) Kvyat (Toro Rosso), 18) Perez (Force India)

Force India will be looking to regain a foothold in the battle for fifth place. With both their cars retiring last week, thankfully for them MLaren didn't score many points, so can Nixo Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez grab a mini victory for the team? albeit from 12th and 17th respectively?

Sebastian Vettel is entering his penultimate race for Red Bull. After his stunning tenure with the team, he joins Ferrari and is seen as the man to bring winning ways back to Maranello. Plus him and Raikkonen will be an amazing team, it'll be interesting to see how Kimi reacts.

Having said that, Daniel Ricciardo masterminded a podium after getting past the two Williams, but from ninth it means his task is a little harder. Can the plucky Australian be able to do it?

Mercedes will win this race, or at least a Mercedes engined car. A Renault powered win would be intriguing but it just won't happen unfortunately. With the might of Mercedes, Williams and possibly McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari are unlikely to get past them.

Brazil's leading star currently is Felipe Massa, the Brazilian has never won a title, but came excrutiatingly close here in 2008 as he lost the title on the last corner of the season to Lewis Hamilton. F1 has always had a leading Brazilian driver. Fittipaldi, Piquet, Senna, Barrichello and now Massa. Can the Williams driver surprise us all and take victory at home?

Of course Interlagos is going to have a lot to live up to, after last weekend's amazing race in Austin. With thrills, spills and everything we'd want in a Formula One race, can Brazil offer us another classic?

Interlagos is such an exciting track, and we've seen some classic races here, anyone remember the 2003 race in which there was carnage all over the circuit? as well as Giancarlo Fisichella's comtroversial victory for Jordan after it was deemed he'd finished ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, in his McLaren.

The decider in Abu Dhabi could really be a controversial one. If it means Hamilton loses the title, there wil be an outcry over the idea of 50 points. I was always going to be decided in Abu Dhabi, but the FIA will take a lot of abuse should it mean we have a poor and controversial end of a marvellous season.

Hamilton is currently 24 points ahead but even if he wins tomorrow he can't win the title here in Brazil. Here's the possible outcomes of today's race...

-If Hamilton WINS and Rosberg DNF's, Hamilton will be 49 points ahead with 50 left to play for.

-If Rosberg WINS and Hamilton DNF's, Rosberg will be 1 point ahead going into Abu Dhabi.

-Hamilton/Rosberg ONE TWO would mean Hamilton is 31 points ahead, if in the opposite order, Rosberg wll reduce his lead to 17 points.

Hamilton appears intent to overtake his team mate for the second race running. 'The target is to win the race and hopefully we'll have a good battle tomorrow. 'If I have a shot into turn one, I'm going to take it.'

Sauber dropped the bombshell news over the last week that they're dropping both their drivers in favour of new ones. Adrian Sutil and Esteban Gutierrez are to be replaced by Caterham's Marcus Ericsson and Williams Test Driver Felipe Nasr. It's a shame they are to leave, but with this season's performances maybe a fresh intake of drivers will bring back some good results for the Himwil team.

Polesitter Nico Rosberg has vowed that he's going to convert this pole into a win, and learn from his mistake of losing out to Hamilton in last weeks race. 'I am in the best place to be in tomorrow, but of course I need to make it happen in the race, unlike Austin.'

Another driver supposedly leaving the grid is Jean-Eric Vergne. The Toro Rosso driver was set to lose his seat, but with Daniil Kvyat's promotion to Red Bull, Vergne could still partner Max Verstappen at Franz Tost's team. He sounded hopeful and it makes logocal sense for the 24 year old to stay. As will Tost be willing to have two untried rookies in his cars? with Carlos Sainz Jr, Aex Lynn and Antonio Felix Da Costa being the ones linked with the seat.

While teams leave Formula One, we may see a stalwart of the sport leave the grid. Jenson Button has come out this week claiming he's set to leave McLaren. As the team stall over who will drive their cars this season, nearly everyone has been linked, Hamilton, Vettel, Grosjean, Vandoorne, Raikkonen, but its Fernando Alonso who is poised to rejoin the Woking team.

However, not all are supporting Caterham's idea, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has hit out over the scheme. 'I don't agree with fans having to fund an F1 team. 'The fans pay to be entertained by the teams, they shouldn't be having to pay for a team.'

Fellow strugglers Caterham have resprted to using crowdfunding in order to remain in F1. The fans have been given an opportunity to help save the Leafield outfit. Who also entered administration recently. The target is around £2.35 million and the team remain positive they'll be in Melbourne next season.

This isn't what Marussia needed, especially as one of their drivers is currently in hospital fighting for his life. Jules Bianchi is still in a critical but stable condition, and Formula One hasn't forgotten. On a weekend of rememberance inthe UK, Formula One remembers Bianchi, with many drivers still using the hashtag #ForzaJules on their helmets or cars.

Marussia are to be wound up, it was announced this week. It's such a shame that a team that appeared to be making progress, has left the grid. They'd applied for the 2015 F1 entry list, under the name Manor F1, but as a buyer wasn't sorted by Friday's deadline, they will not compete next season.

Lotus may feel like they're back down to Earth after the dizzying heights of their double points finish last week. They Qualified 14th and 16th and appear to be in a position which matches their form this season.

Kvyat and Perez have penalties and have dropped down the grid. Perez was 17th and won't feel too affected by the drop, as he received a seven place penalty for his collision with Adrian Sutil. Kvyat has received the second part of his penalty from last week in Austin as he had to change something on his car.

Of course we're still down to 18 cars, Caterham and Marussia won't be coming back unfortunately and we'll be with 18 cars in Abu Dhabi too and possibly beyond. This is a huge shame and means the grid will remain depleted, it still feels very weird having a lack of cas in the pitlane.

The Grid For Today's Race F1 Live Inline.

Rosberg took pole yesterday from Hamilton by 0.033 seconds, which is a pretty accurate indication of how close the Mercedes duo have been all season.

Welcome to VAVEL's coverage of the 2014 Brazilian Grand Prix Live Inline of F1 from Interlagos. I'm Aaron Irwin and I'll be here with you bringing lap by lap updates from lap one until the chequered flag! Will Rosberg prevail or will Hamilton take his eleventh win of the season?